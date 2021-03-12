 Skip to main content
Texas A&M Health providing free colonoscopies for uninsured, underinsured
Texas A&M Health providing free colonoscopies for uninsured, underinsured

Texas A&M Health is providing free colonoscopies for uninsured or underinsured individuals over the age of 45 this month as part of National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

Residents in 17 counties — Brazos, Burleson, Falls, Freestone, Grimes, Houston, Lee, Leon, Limestone, Madison, Milam, Montgomery, Robertson, Trinity, Waller, Walker, and Washington — can receive a free colonoscopy at the A&M Health Family Care Clinic or request a free at-home test.

Gas cards will be given to individuals who drive more than 80 miles roundtrip for their colonoscopy appointment.

The free tests are being funded by the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas.

To schedule an appointment, call 436-0443.

