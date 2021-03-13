Texas A&M graduates return to Kyle Field for commencements delayed by pandemic

Lauren Waters has been working at Mary Kay in Dallas as an assistant scientist in food and product safety since June and finally took her first day off on Friday.
Her day off wasn’t for vacation, but to attend the college graduation she didn’t originally get to have.
Waters was one of around 4,000 Texas A&M University graduates from the class of 2020 who returned to College Station this week to partake in one of five makeup commencements at Kyle Field. Last spring’s and summer’s ceremonies were held virtually due to COVID-19. There were 17,886 students who earned their degrees from A&M in 2020, including a record 10,796 last spring.
“You only graduate once,” said Waters, who received a Bachelor of Science in bioenvironmental sciences last May. “I’ve had the diploma hanging on my wall, but it didn’t feel like I got closure when I got the diploma, so graduation gives me that.”
Graduates sat on the first deck of the east side of Kyle Field and received a diploma tube as they crossed the stage along the track around the field after their names were read.
Diplomas were mailed to graduates after their original graduation date. Each graduate was given 12 tickets for guests, who sat in the second deck of the east side of the stadium.
“It’s unfortunate that COVID hit and took that experience away from so many, so the fact that they’re offering this just for people that want to come back and participate, I think that’s great,” said Kyle Cox, who received his master’s degree in public service and administration last May. “And that it’s in Kyle Field, that’s really cool. Not many graduates can say that they graduated in Kyle Field.”
The ceremony featured an invocation from A&M’s current student body president, Eric Mendoza, along with video messages from A&M System Chancellor John Sharp and A&M Board of Regents Chair Elaine Mendoza and remarks from A&M Interim President John L. Junkins.
Oriana Koot, executive vice president of A&M’s Student Government Association, addressed the graduates, reminding them of the words in a video A&M released last April titled “Aggieland, Waiting For You.”
“When they call the names of the absent, wherever you are, you can still answer, ‘Here,’ because part of you will always be here. The magic of this place was never meant to stay in this place; it was always supposed to follow you. So, let it follow you wherever you go and in everything you do and know that Aggieland will be waiting for you, always,” Koot read.
Graduates filed out of the stadium after walking the stage to create a staggered exit.
Even though she walked almost a year later, Elizabeth Seaver said she wanted to come back to feel that she had taken the next step in life.
“The graduation that happened virtually, it was great and I really appreciated everything that everyone contributed, but it was really nice to have the actual experience to walk across the stage and be there with my peers,” said Seaver, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biomedical sciences last May.
Hannah Smith graduated last May with a bachelor’s degree in university studies but is now working toward a master’s degree in public health at A&M. She expects to graduate in May 2022 and is hoping to “get a second shot” at a normal college graduation.
“It felt kind of weird to graduate last year and not acknowledge it,” Smith said. “I really appreciated that they made the effort to do it and do it right.”