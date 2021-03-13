Texas A&M graduates return to Kyle Field for commencements delayed by pandemic

Lauren Waters has been working at Mary Kay in Dallas as an assistant scientist in food and product safety since June and finally took her first day off on Friday.

Her day off wasn’t for vacation, but to attend the college graduation she didn’t originally get to have.

Waters was one of around 4,000 Texas A&M University graduates from the class of 2020 who returned to College Station this week to partake in one of five makeup commencements at Kyle Field. Last spring’s and summer’s ceremonies were held virtually due to COVID-19. There were 17,886 students who earned their degrees from A&M in 2020, including a record 10,796 last spring.

“You only graduate once,” said Waters, who received a Bachelor of Science in bioenvironmental sciences last May. “I’ve had the diploma hanging on my wall, but it didn’t feel like I got closure when I got the diploma, so graduation gives me that.”

Graduates sat on the first deck of the east side of Kyle Field and received a diploma tube as they crossed the stage along the track around the field after their names were read.

Diplomas were mailed to graduates after their original graduation date. Each graduate was given 12 tickets for guests, who sat in the second deck of the east side of the stadium.