Texas A&M: Good start, but room to improve COVID-19 precautions before next home football game

Months of planning culminated Saturday evening in the biggest event in Bryan-College Station since the start of the pandemic: A Texas A&M home football game at Kyle Field.
Plenty of positives were seen from an operational and logistical standpoint, A&M officials said, as the Aggies defeated Vanderbilt 17-12 in front of a limited capacity of 24,073 fans — but improvements will be made as A&M moves forward with hosting four more football games this fall.
“Most of us are glad that we got one underneath our belt and the fear of the unknown is kind of dissipated, which helps a lot,” said Michael Thompson, A&M’s deputy athletic director. “We have an example that we can go back to. We did some things we’re excited about, and we can improve on those.”
The item atop A&M’s improvement list: Ensuring fans wear face coverings at all times inside Kyle Field, including while sitting in their seats.
“Everywhere else, it seemed to be strong, but we will for the next game take a real strong interest in communicating ahead of time that face coverings are required throughout the game, no matter where you are,” Thompson said. “As long as you’re not eating or drinking, you need to be using your face covering.”
Extra communication and positive reinforcement will be used to improve mask wearing ahead of A&M’s game against Florida on Oct. 10. Doing this, A&M officials said, will include having stronger social media reminders, more in-game announcements and having ushers and ticket scanners reminding people about the mask policy.
“Let’s do this all in a positive front, and so as we move forward, we’re going to be kind of on the front end reinforcing and doing that kind of thing,” said Kevin Hurley, A&M senior associate athletic director for facilities.
Angela Clendenin, an epidemiologist at the A&M School of Public Health and project manager of the new Brazos Valley COVID Investigations Operations Center, said she watched Saturday’s game from home and was interested in the camera shots of the crowd
She agreed A&M needs to do better enforcing fans to wear face coverings, but added it’s two-fold with fans also needing to take some responsibility.
“There’s the need for improved enforcement, but at the same time, there’s an own self-responsibility on the people who attend the game in person that when you are entering Kyle Field, there are guidelines that you are inherently agreeing to upon entry, and part of that responsibility is on the attendees,” Clendenin said. “They are under an obligation to follow the guidelines they were given.”
Clendenin added she and other local public health officials anticipate an increase of cases in the days following the game.
Support Local Journalism
“How big that increase is, we don’t know yet, and that’s in large part because you had 25,000 fans there, and we have no idea of that 25,000, how many people were asymptomatic with COVID or may have been presymptomatic but infectious,” Clendenin said. “We just don’t know right this minute how big of a spike that we will see, but I know we’re anticipating one.”
One of the biggest unknowns for Thompson was what the stadium atmosphere would be like with Kyle Field’s capacity limited to 25% and without traditional game day rites such as the Aggie Band’s live halftime performance. The result, Thompson said, surprised him.
“It was like, ‘What is it going to be like with a reduced capacity? What does it feel like? What is the atmosphere for a fan? Is there a home-field advantage? Can that exist in a limited capacity stadium?’ And that, I feel like, was probably the most surprisingly positive. It was incredible. I think that really shows how incredibly powerful the 12th Man is, even at 25%. It was special,” Thompson said.
Other positives, he noted, were fans entering and exiting the stadium. He added concourse activity also went well.
“Those went far better than expected,” Thompson said. “Anytime you have an operational shift like that, it can be challenging. That seemed to go extremely well.”
One concourse improvement, Hurley said, is shortening concessions lines. Having fans distance 6 feet apart unintentionally caused longer lines, and the solution is to add more points of sale.
“Those are all very manageable items that we can get to,” Hurley said. “I didn’t feel like we had any, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe we did this’ moments.”
Tailgating on-campus was banned for the first game, and Thompson said the university is still in wait-and-see mode on whether or not those pregame festivities will be allowed to return outside Kyle Field for the Florida game.
A&M officials also remain in constant contact with not only local and university officials, but representatives from other Southeastern Conference schools.
“Everybody wants to take in as much data as they can and use best practices to have the smoothest, safest experience that you can have,” Thompson said. “You’ve got to look to your counterparts for other great ideas and ways to implement things.”
Like any sports team, Hurley said the biggest improvement normally occurs from game one to game two, and he anticipates that from a game operations standpoint when the Aggies host the Gators in 10 days.
“We thought we had a pretty darn good game,” Hurley said. “Is there always room for improvement? One hundred percent, and that’s really what we’re working on this week is: How do we improve that for the Florida game?”
Corps of Cadets march
Corps of Cadets march
Corps of Cadets march
Corps of Cadets march
Corps of Cadets march
Corps of Cadets march
Corps of Cadets march
Corps of Cadets march
Corps of Cadets march
Corps of Cadets march
Corps of Cadets march
Corps of Cadets march
Corps of Cadets march
Corps of Cadets march
Corps of Cadets march
Corps of Cadets march
Corps of Cadets march
Corps of Cadets march
Corps of Cadets march
Corps of Cadets march
Corps of Cadets march
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.