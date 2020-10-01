Texas A&M: Good start, but room to improve COVID-19 precautions before next home football game

“Let’s do this all in a positive front, and so as we move forward, we’re going to be kind of on the front end reinforcing and doing that kind of thing,” said Kevin Hurley, A&M senior associate athletic director for facilities.

Angela Clendenin, an epidemiologist at the A&M School of Public Health and project manager of the new Brazos Valley COVID Investigations Operations Center, said she watched Saturday’s game from home and was interested in the camera shots of the crowd

She agreed A&M needs to do better enforcing fans to wear face coverings, but added it’s two-fold with fans also needing to take some responsibility.

“There’s the need for improved enforcement, but at the same time, there’s an own self-responsibility on the people who attend the game in person that when you are entering Kyle Field, there are guidelines that you are inherently agreeing to upon entry, and part of that responsibility is on the attendees,” Clendenin said. “They are under an obligation to follow the guidelines they were given.”

Clendenin added she and other local public health officials anticipate an increase of cases in the days following the game.

