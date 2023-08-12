As the Texas heat continues to blaze on so have wildfires across the state, taking the preparedness level to 4 of 5 in a tiered system, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The level increase is due to the rise in wildfire activity across the state and the growing potential for those fires to become more severe and making them harder to control, according to Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief Wes Moorehead.

“This year started out as a slow year for wildfire in the state,” he told The Eagle on Wednesday. “We had a lot of rain across the state so it suppressed wildfire activity. We didn’t start picking up a lot of wildfire activity until June and it was almost like the rains completely shut off in June.

“Over the last seven weeks or so, we have just seen those conditions continue to worsen and continue to deteriorate. Every day that we get another 100-degree day in Texas, it is further drying out what little bit of moisture that is left in those fuels, that is one reason we elevated the preparedness level.”

As of Tuesday, the A&M Forest Service projected very high to extreme fire danger forecast for broad regions of the state, including areas along the I-35 corridor between Dallas, Waco, Austin and San Antonio, and extending west to Abilene and Wichita Falls. Regions with increased risk also include areas east of I-45 and south of I-20, near Jacksonville, Center, Lufkin, Crockett, Huntsville, Woodville, Cleveland, Kirbyville and Jasper.

Moorehead said he expects Brazos Valley conditions to continue to dry out.

“We are having a few fires in the Brazos Valley right now,” he said. “And I think conditions are going to continue to deteriorate so it would not surprise me if we see increased fire tempo in this region.”

As of Wednesday, state and local firefighters had responded to 140 wildfires that burned 13,393 acres, according to Erin O’Connor, a program specialist for Texas A&M’s Forest Resource Protection.

“This summer with the conditions we have, our fires with the vegetation they are holding heat a lot longer, so it is taking more time for our firefighters to fully contain them,” she said. “They might not be actively moving and racing across the landscape, but we will have crews on them for four, five or seven days because the vegetation is still holding heat and there is potential for it [move] over, even if they are small acre fires. They are exhibiting what we call ‘extreme fire behavior,’ so the fire transitions from the surface to the canopies of the trees and moves quickly that way, or strong embers in front of the active fire.”

O’Connor said 96% of the fires they encounter in Texas were caused inadvertently by humans doing their everyday activities.

“When you have hot and dry conditions like this, fire is not always the first thing on your mind,” O’Connor said. “In the summer, our most common fire causes are debris burning and those roadside starts; with people that are dragging a trailer or boat and the chains drag on the road or they pull off into dry grass and the catalytic converter starts a fire.

“In general, people can check with their local jurisdiction for any burning restrictions and make sure they understand what restrictions are in place and any alternatives they might have to be using in their area.”

Moorehead said the majority of their fires come from roadside starts, where there is something on the road and initiates in the dry grass next to it.

“It is pretty common to see something along the road burning,” he said. “We are also seeing a lot of fires burning in and around the wild and urban interface, which is where the urban environment is intermingled with the wild environment.”

KBTX Meteorologist Shel Winkley said there have been about 10 wildfires in the Brazos Valley since the start of summer, mostly small fires that burn out quickly. He projected that for this week the Brazos Valley will see a “surge of tropical moisture.”

“We aren’t going to be able to do anything with [that moisture] rain-wise probably, but my hope is that the relative humidity in the afternoon doesn’t drop as fast,” he said. “Because what is happening now is that there is drier air in the mid-level of the atmosphere, so once the sun comes out and that wind starts mixing down into that atmosphere it brings down that drier air; which is why we have had the red flag warnings because the humidity falls below 30%, we had the wind and things like that.”

In 2011, during the region’s worst drought in memory, the Brazos Valley only had about 10 inches of rain.

“Our 2011 and 2022 were the records for the hottest summer temperatures we have ever had,”Winkley said. “Last year we were in stage three of four drought and we were 8 inches behind on rainfall; this year we are just now getting into stage 1 drought, and technically we are only behind by 2.5 inches of rain.

“But the reason that is because we had doubled the amount of rainfall we normally get in the month of April. April was such a big rain month and then every month has been dry. That is what’s crazy about this because right now if you look at the numbers for June, July, August, the average temperature for those three months is already above the 2011 and 2022 average for summer. … I believe that this is going to be the absolute hottest summer we have ever experienced.”

Winkley said it is possible Bryan-College Station could see rain toward the end of the month.

For more information about summer wildfire prevention, visit tfsweb.tamu.edu/summerwildfires.

For information on the current wildfire situation in Texas, visit tfsweb.tamu.edu/CurrentSituation.