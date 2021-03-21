Texas A&M Forest Service launches Nature Challenge website

The Texas A&M Forest Service has helped launch Nature Challenge, a website designed to connect users with the outdoors, learn new skills and become involved in their community.

The project is in conjunction with Texas Children in Nature Network and Texan by Nature.

The Nature Challenge website encourages users to complete challenges to earn badges for a Challenge Progress Report. The website features an interactive map and a directory for users to find challenges, which include place-based adventures at various locations, thematic challenges that can be completed anywhere and challenges to do at home.

“Often times, the hardest part about getting out into nature and improving the environment is simply knowing where to start,” said Jacey Tosh, Texas A&M Forest Service’s conservation and education coordinator, in a release. “Nature Challenge makes it easier than ever by connecting Texans with opportunities to learn new skills, have some fun and make a difference at the same time.”

Visit texasforestinfo.tamu.edu/naturechallenge for more information.