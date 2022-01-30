Texas A&M Forest Service emphasizes caution as drought increases throughout Brazos Valley

Windy and dry weather can lead to elevated fire risk, and drought conditions have started to worsen in the Brazos Valley with most of the area listed as abnormally dry or in moderate drought.
“We’re in what’s called the dormant fire season,” Erin O’Connor, public information officer for the Texas A&M Forest Service, said. She said the dormant fire season is created by the freeze-cured grasses and the pattern of high winds as cold fronts pass through the state. “That combination is the catalyst for increased fire activity.”
According to the Forest Service’s Predictive Services Department, fire activity has decreased between Jan. 27 and Feb. 1. During the month of January, the department reported fire activity is trending 150% of normal, showing 122 fires through Jan. 26. The normal number of fires across the state for the month of January is 82.
O’Connor said some frequent causes of fires are “careless debris burning,” welding or other activities that can create a spark and parking or idling a vehicle in tall, dry grass, saying the catalytic converters can get hot and start a fire.
“We encourage the public to be extra cautious with outdoor activities, especially on those windier days, and to just always be observant of any burn restrictions or burn bans that are in place and just being just being cautious with their outdoor activities,” she said.
Brazos County is not currently under a burn ban, but Madison County, Leon County, Milam County and Lee County have burn bans in effect. Each county’s Commissioners Court has the discretion to issue a burn ban.
The drought conditions in the Brazos Valley have steadily increased since the Dec. 21, 2021, Drought Monitor. The Drought Monitor, issued by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, is released each Thursday. The update released Jan. 27 with data from Jan. 25 shows the entire Brazos Valley is in abnormally dry or moderate drought conditions.
Some portions of the state, especially in the west and northwest regions, are listed as in extreme drought, which is the second worst intensity. The worst drought level is exceptional drought.
The Keetch-Byram Drought Index, issued by the Texas A&M Forest Service, measures the moisture level of the vegetation throughout the state. The current map shows the KBDI value for the Brazos Valley as being between 200 and 400, on a scale of 0 to 800, representing saturated soil to “absolutely dry” soil.
According to the website for the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, the map “attempts to measure the amount of precipitation necessary to return the soil to full field capacity. … At any point along the scale, the KBDI value indicates the amount of precipitation it would take to bring the moisture level back to zero, or saturation.”
The explanation of the values state the 200-400 range means fuels are beginning to dry and can contribute to wildfire intensity.
O’Connor said fire environment is created when the weather – wind and temperature – and dry fuels and vegetation align.
“When we have fire weather in an area that’s exceptional dry or critically dry or freeze-cured, the fuels and the weather line up, then that’s typically when we have potential for increased activity,” she said.
She encouraged anyone who is not under a burn ban and plans to burn debris, weld or do anything outside that could cause a spark to have a water source nearby. If it is a windy day, she said, people should be cautious about doing those activities and consider waiting for a different day when the fire risk is lower.
If a fire does ignite and cannot be put out with the water source, she said, the person should immediately call 9-1-1 to get the local fire department to help.