Texas A&M Forest Service emphasizes caution as drought increases throughout Brazos Valley

Windy and dry weather can lead to elevated fire risk, and drought conditions have started to worsen in the Brazos Valley with most of the area listed as abnormally dry or in moderate drought.

“We’re in what’s called the dormant fire season,” Erin O’Connor, public information officer for the Texas A&M Forest Service, said. She said the dormant fire season is created by the freeze-cured grasses and the pattern of high winds as cold fronts pass through the state. “That combination is the catalyst for increased fire activity.”

According to the Forest Service’s Predictive Services Department, fire activity has decreased between Jan. 27 and Feb. 1. During the month of January, the department reported fire activity is trending 150% of normal, showing 122 fires through Jan. 26. The normal number of fires across the state for the month of January is 82.

O’Connor said some frequent causes of fires are “careless debris burning,” welding or other activities that can create a spark and parking or idling a vehicle in tall, dry grass, saying the catalytic converters can get hot and start a fire.