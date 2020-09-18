Texas A&M: First round of random COVID-19 student testing produced 94 positives

According to A&M, the data also helps the team understand which students might benefit from expanded communications on awareness of COVID-19 and how to prevent its spread.

“The results are being used in several ways to understand and monitor the dynamic nature of SARS-CoV-2 among the student body of Texas A&M,” the article reads. “Test results are combined with questionnaire responses and used by our team of epidemiologists and biostatisticians to learn where the virus is located in our student community, both on and off campus, understand factors that facilitate transmission among students, and locate geographic patterns of COVID-19.”

In a press release, A&M Provost Carol A. Fierke thanked students for their participation in the program. Currently, the testing program applies only to students, not faculty and staff.