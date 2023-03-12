NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Henry Coleman III remembered the emotions that coursed through the Texas A&M men’s basketball team at this time last year when they realized the NCAA tournament selection show had run its course and the Aggies name was not called.

Sunday, as the team sat together in a second-floor ballroom of a downtown Nashville hotel, there was a relief in the fact the Aggies knew they would be a part of the field of 68.

“Last year it was sad tears. This year it’s happy tears,” Coleman said.

A&M was selected as a seven seed in the Midwest region and will face No. 10 Penn State in Des Moines, Iowa at 8:55 p.m. Thursday. The game will be broadcast on TBS.

Though the Aggies were happy with the certainty of making the bracket, hearing their name called on the seven line came as a surprise. The celebrations were also slowed with the realization that they are sharing a corner of their bracket with No. 2 Texas and could have a second-round matchup with the Longhorns.

Texas A&M entered Sunday ranked No. 18 in the NET rankings, a highly-weighted data point for the NCAA selection committee. After dropping Sunday’s Southeastern Conference championship game to Alabama, 82-63, the Aggies fell one spot to No. 19. KenPom.com ranked the Aggies at No. 25 and BartTorvic.com placed the Aggies as No. 16 in the nation, both respected basketball analytics websites.

Prior to Sunday’s game, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi said the Aggies’ No. 5 seeding would not be changed with a win or loss to Alabama.

BracketMatrix.com, which tracks 83 mock brackets, had the Aggies slotted as high as a four seed. Only one bracket out of the 83 had A&M as a seven seed, which was the highest ranking given to the Aggies.

The Aggies were seeded below eight teams that were ranked lower than A&M in the NET rankings.

Just as Williams asked last season when the Aggies were relegated to the National Invitation Tournament, he said he would like to know what data was used to formulate the seeding.

“This morning in the NET we were 18 and so according to how the bracket is revealed, we’re 26th,” Williams said after the bracket revelation. “We dropped eight spots in the NET — if the NET is a part of the major calculation — with a loss to [top-seeded Alabama]. As I’ve been saying all along — and it started this time last year and I probably shouldn’t be the spokesperson — I think transparency is needed … With so much at stake and the exposure and all that comes with it, I think there is a better way that smart people can figure out on how we can all be on the same page on how this works.”

That starts with knowing to whom to direct these questions, Williams said. The NCAA men’s basketball selection committee is made up of 12 members, with Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne the lone SEC representative.

In the meantime, the Aggies prepare to face a Penn State squad that finished tenth in the Big 10, but marched through three rounds of its conference tournament to square off against top-seeded Purdue Sunday in the Big 10 title game. A late Nittany Lion turnover ended Penn State’s comeback effort in a 67-65 Purdue win.

A&M holds a 4-0 all-time record over Penn State, with the last meeting a 98-87 Aggie win in the championship game of the 2017 Legends Classic at Brookyln’s Barclays Center. The teams met twice in 2005 and once in 1972.

Guard Jalen Pickett leads the charge for the Nittany Lions, ranking third in the country in assist rate (40.4). He ranks 13th in the nation in field goals (248) and 33rd in points (625).

A&M forward Julius Marble, who transferred to Aggieland from Michigan State, said he was excited to face a familiar Big 10 foe.

“They kind of changed up their playing style a bit since I’ve been there or when I played against them, but a couple of the guys are still there,” he said. “They have a good guard, Pickett, who did phenomenal this year. He’s probably going to be a key player that we keep an emphasis on.”

Should the Aggies move on to the second round, which will be played on Saturday, they could face a Texas team that has an opening-round contest with 15th-seeded Colgate. A&M and Texas were slotted in the same bracket pod in 2016, though the six-seeded Longhorns were upset by No. 11 Northern Iowa in the first round and did not face the Aggies.

Marble, a Dallas native, said there won’t need to be much explanation of the rivalry for the team’s out-of-state players, should the matchup come to fruition.

“They know the significance,” he said. “A lot of guys have been here. Even the freshman know what’s going on. Like [Solomon Washington], he knows how much we have dislike towards people at UT.”

Should A&M advance to the Sweet 16, the Midwest regional will take place in Kansas City, Mo. This year’s Final Four will be hosted down the road from Aggieland at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The selection marks Williams’ ninth trip to the NCAA tournament with three different programs. The Aggies are making their 15th overall appearance in March Madness, the last of which was in 2018.

It is the third time A&M will enter the tournament as a seventh seed, previously in 2018 and 2011. A&M lost to third-seeded Michigan in the Sweet 16 in 2018 and was upset by No. 10 Florida in the first round of the 2011 tournament.

The 2014 Connecticut basketball team is the only seven seed to win a national championship.

Though the Aggies expressed some frustrations in their seeding, its as all smiles and hugs in Nashville after A&M knew it was going dancing for the first time in the Williams era.

“My emotions are everywhere,” guard Wade Taylor said. “I”m just blessed to be in this position right now. We’re blessed to be here. Hearing our name get called on selection Sunday is everything we’ve worked for. Starting from where we were to where we are now is a happy place to be.”