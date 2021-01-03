Texas A&M fans travel to Miami to see Aggies' Orange Bowl victory

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s terrific to be here, and it’s the new year, new hope,” Anne Dunlap said. “Also, it’s a great vacation. We’ve been thrilled that A&M partners very well with its fans.”

Saturday’s game was arguably the biggest bowl game A&M had played in since the 1999 Sugar Bowl. It was the Aggies’ first appearance in the Orange Bowl since 1944.

Randy Rowland made the trip to South Beach with his son, Seth, who is a junior at A&M. Rowland said he frequently travels to the Miami area for work and added he knows the magnitude of A&M’s appearance in the Orange Bowl.

“It’s a New Year’s Six bowl, which is a hard bowl to get into,” said Rowland, A&M class of 1997. “If your team gets in, you’ve got to come.”

With A&M’s win over the Tar Heels, some Aggie fans said feel the victory could propel the Aggies forward into next season as Jimbo Fisher completed his third year at the helm.

“This game should be a stepping stone to the playoffs if everything goes as planned,” Clayton Stern said.

The sting of missing the College Football Playoff still sits with some Aggies, but getting a trip to Miami to ring in 2021 was a good consolation prize, said Katie Johnson, A&M class of 2018.