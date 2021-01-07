Texas A&M experts: Wednesday's uprising in Washington, D.C. was unprecedented

Goidel said Wednesday’s events were unprecedented largely because past incidents of insurrection or larger political and social movements have never had the sitting president as a driving force at the center of the situation.

“I can’t think of any historic parallel, because I can’t think of any time that a president has behaved this way,” he explained. “It’s not because people are trying to fight injustice in the civil rights movement or in Vietnam. ... It’s actually one of our leaders, and that makes this very, very different.”

Trump’s rhetoric is likely to blame for Wednesday’s events, A&M communication associate professor Jennifer Mercieca said. Mercieca is an expert on presidential rhetoric and author of the book Demagogue for President: The Rhetorical Genius of Donald Trump.

While the president did not lead demonstrators physically, Mercieca said he led them rhetorically, telling his supporters at the “Save America Rally” that they should go to the Capitol and use force to seek justice.