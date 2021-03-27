Texas A&M experts: Shipping disruptions like Suez Canal blockage are troublesome but not unexpected

“This was bound to happen sometime,” Pappu said. “This is going to be a pretty big blow to those who have cut those corners so fine — this is going to change how we think about supply chains and transportation in the future.”

Robertson said “these types of stoppages, they ripple out in much more profound ways than they would have 30 or 40 years ago.” He also encouraged observers not to panic about what the stoppage could mean.

“You don’t want to get the idea that this is a risk that means we should start reshoring,” Robertson said, explaining that reshoring is the idea of returning more production to the U.S. for myriad reasons, including increased risk. He said costs to consumers would rise in that case.

“You really need to take into account the benefits that the larger container ships have brought us in terms of reduced shipping costs and cheaper products that we have from global integration,” Robertson said. “The main message is not to freak out about this. This is an example of heightened risk from increasingly delicate production relationships, but it doesn’t mean that the risk justifies restructuring the global supply chains to mitigate the risk.”