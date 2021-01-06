Texas A&M expert offers insight on Electoral College showdown

A normally routine process could lead to hours of debate as some Republicans are looking to challenge Electoral College votes when Congress meets in a joint session today to confirm president-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 win.
President Donald Trump will have the support of a dozen Republican senators and around 100 House Republicans in this effort, according to a report yesterday morning from the Waco Tribune-Herald. But the exact strategy that Trump allies will use to try overturning the Biden win remained fuzzy by the end of day Tuesday, the Associated Press reported.
District 17 U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions is among those challenging the election results from a handful of battleground states and calling to postpone today’s vote to certify Biden as president.
The efforts are being made despite Republican and Democratic election officials in several states, and judges including justices on the Supreme Court, rejecting claims of voter fraud.
This level of opposition and questioning related to legitimacy of the winner is unusual, A&M political science professor Kirby Goidel said. He said there frequently are people who express concerns about smaller, technical issues related to the voting process, but not broader accusations such as this.
“Either it’s a serious effort to overturn the election,” he said, “in which case, it’s something we have never seen before, and we should be very worried about. Because if what it means is the vice president can walk in on the day that Congress considers the electoral votes and just overturn the election, then what’s the point of an election? Or, alternatively, it’s a very cynical ploy to raise money and to set up future political campaigns to put restrictions on voting that help one side relative to the other.”
Goidel, the former director of the Texas A&M Public Policy Research Institute, added that the Republicans who are challenging the results are likely doing so in hopes of winning favor from Trump and his supporters, which could be useful for their own future political careers.
In the end, Goidel said he does not think the efforts will lead to any change in the outcome of the election, especially since the Democrats control the House of Representatives. He expects that it will lead to some momentary chaos when the challenge is raised and it goes back to the House and Senate to be debated before moving forward.
“This isn’t going to go anywhere, based on what we know about the law, unless they go outside of the law,” he said. “So it’s mainly going to delay, it’s mainly going to be a show, and it’s not going to do much to improve the democratic process or make things better. It’s just going to be more reality TV.”
Even so, Goidel expressed concern over the efforts, saying when anyone challenges results, especially without evidence, the political system becomes “less secure” and “less stable.”
“A democracy really is only as good the amount of faith that people have in democratic processes and procedures,” Goidel explained. “This type of thing erodes democratic legitimacy, and it makes people question whether or not the elections that we had actually reflect the will of the voters. That’s a fair question to ask, but not to the point where we no longer believe that elections matter.”
Despite his concerns, Goidel said that there might be some good that comes out of the situation, such as further discussions about whether the U.S. should be using the electoral college versus popular votes.