Texas A&M expert offers insight on Electoral College showdown

“Either it’s a serious effort to overturn the election,” he said, “in which case, it’s something we have never seen before, and we should be very worried about. Because if what it means is the vice president can walk in on the day that Congress considers the electoral votes and just overturn the election, then what’s the point of an election? Or, alternatively, it’s a very cynical ploy to raise money and to set up future political campaigns to put restrictions on voting that help one side relative to the other.”

Goidel, the former director of the Texas A&M Public Policy Research Institute, added that the Republicans who are challenging the results are likely doing so in hopes of winning favor from Trump and his supporters, which could be useful for their own future political careers.

In the end, Goidel said he does not think the efforts will lead to any change in the outcome of the election, especially since the Democrats control the House of Representatives. He expects that it will lead to some momentary chaos when the challenge is raised and it goes back to the House and Senate to be debated before moving forward.