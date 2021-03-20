Texas A&M expert: Freeze left fewer resources for migrating monarch butterflies

Monarch butterflies were nestled in the warmth of Central America and Mexico as Texans were facing snow, ice and record low temperatures in February.
Those winter storms could affect the monarch populations, expert and enthusiast Craig Wilson said, by limiting the amount of milkweed and nectar plants that are available throughout Texas as the insects migrate north to the Midwest and Canada.
Milkweed and nectar in Texas are critical to the monarch butterflies’ “miracle” two-way migration, said Wilson, director of the USDA Future Scientists Program and senior research associate in Texas A&M’s Center for Mathematics and Science Education.
“The problem is that the freeze, I believe, has held back the milkweed — the native milkweed — and killed off much of the tropical milkweed, so when the monarchs arrive here, I doubt there will be enough milkweed for them to lay their eggs,” he said.
There was a similar shortage of milkweed last year, he said, noting he had 50 eggs on one milkweed plant and had to move caterpillars to other milkweeds because one plant did not have enough food for all.
“And I feel that the situation may be worse this year because the milkweed is critical, and I believe it’s way behind where it would be normally,” he said.
The irony, he said, is the migration began about two weeks earlier than usual due to warmer than usual temperatures in Central America and Mexico. Typically, the monarch butterflies, which are the state insect of Texas, begin the northern part of their two-way migration around March 21, he said.
Milkweed is most important in the spring for the survival of the butterflies born in northern Mexico and Texas, he said. Then, the nectar plants are most important in the fall as the butterflies return to Mexico and Central America for the winter.
The butterflies that begin the journey north and mate along the way die after laying their eggs on milkweed in northern Mexico and Texas, Wilson said. The second generation of butterflies is born on those milkweed plants, and those insects need the plant for food and the nectar for fuel as they continue to their breeding grounds farther north.
The monarch migration sees hundreds of millions of butterflies in the spring travel through Mexico and Texas on their way to the Midwest to and Canada, he explained. Then, in the fall, another hundreds of millions make the return flight of more than 2,000 miles back to Mexico and Central America for the winter. The miracle of it, Wilson said, is that it is the third and fourth generations of butterflies that fly from Canada back to Mexico.
He said the monarch butterfly population fluctuates, and he is hopeful that even if fewer make it out of Texas, they can recover some of the population numbers if the milkweed is more plentiful in the Midwest.
He applauded both Bryan and College Station for entering and continuing to participate in the international Mayors’ Monarch Pledge program, in which cities in the United States, Mexico and Canada commit to create “healthy, sustainable habitat for the monarch butterfly and pollinators” and to educate the community about how they can help, according to the pledge page of the National Wildlife Federation.
Part of that pledge is adjusting the mowing schedules for grass along highways to allow milkweed and wildflower plants to grow.
Wilson also supports butterfly gardens at local schools, saying he hopes it gets students enthused about helping butterflies.
People can help monarchs by planting milkweed and nectar plants in their gardens or window boxes, he said, adding Monarch Watch is an organization that has information about creating monarch waystations that provide those necessary plants also.
“The more plants that are out there in the gardens for them, the more energy they will have to continue the journey,” he said. Wilson called people’s gardens gas stations for butterflies, providing them with fuel to live and keep flying. Monarch caterpillars only eat milkweed, and then the nectar gives them sustenance, especially through “nectar deserts” created by climate change and drought.
“It’s like you’re driving in your car on the interstate and you missed the gas station; you’ve got 200 miles to go and you’re going to run out of gas and you’re stuck. Well, the same with monarchs,” Wilson said. “They need regular fueling.”
According to the City of College Station, the Parks and Recreation Office is offering bags this spring that have activity and coloring sheets and Butterfly Retreat seed packets to continue educating the public and helping people support the monarch butterfly population.