Texas A&M expert: Freeze left fewer resources for migrating monarch butterflies

Milkweed is most important in the spring for the survival of the butterflies born in northern Mexico and Texas, he said. Then, the nectar plants are most important in the fall as the butterflies return to Mexico and Central America for the winter.

The butterflies that begin the journey north and mate along the way die after laying their eggs on milkweed in northern Mexico and Texas, Wilson said. The second generation of butterflies is born on those milkweed plants, and those insects need the plant for food and the nectar for fuel as they continue to their breeding grounds farther north.

The monarch migration sees hundreds of millions of butterflies in the spring travel through Mexico and Texas on their way to the Midwest to and Canada, he explained. Then, in the fall, another hundreds of millions make the return flight of more than 2,000 miles back to Mexico and Central America for the winter. The miracle of it, Wilson said, is that it is the third and fourth generations of butterflies that fly from Canada back to Mexico.

He said the monarch butterfly population fluctuates, and he is hopeful that even if fewer make it out of Texas, they can recover some of the population numbers if the milkweed is more plentiful in the Midwest.