Texas A&M expecting employees back on campus June 1, full capacity this fall

“On one hand, I don’t know anybody who hasn’t said they would like to return to normalcy and be with our students in classrooms face-to-face and do our normal job. No one’s disputing that,” Stallone said. “But people are concerned about this, and they want to see some explicit details — namely are we going to be required to wear masks or have social distancing, or is this going to be just completely back to normal with no safeguards at all?”

Just over 45% of people 16 and up in Brazos County have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose as of Thursday, and 33% are considered fully vaccinated. Stallone noted that the campus has and will have a mix of people who are vaccinated and those who are not.

“Faculty, staff and students are going to be exposed to a really big mix of people who are more likely to spread the virus than if we were all vaccinated,” Stallone said. “That’s another concern in terms of the risk of fully opening up the campus and classrooms to 100 percent.”

He also noted that some faculty members are immunocompromised and/or have immediate family members who are, and said protections for those individuals is essential.

The updated university policy states that beginning June 1, alternate work location requests must be formally submitted online.