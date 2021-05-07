Texas A&M expecting employees back on campus June 1, full capacity this fall

Texas A&M University employees will be expected to return to in-person work next month and occupancy levels on campus will increase to 100% beginning June 1, according to a human resources memo distributed Wednesday afternoon.
“COVID-19 infections can be drastically reduced by vaccination, and current conditions are such that vaccines are widely available,” the letter reads. “As a result, the university’s executive leadership, in consultation with the chancellor, has decided to adjust protocols in an effort to better serve the growing number of students returning to campus including those participating in New Student Conferences over the summer.”
The updated COVID-19 protocol guidance outlines the implementation of a return-to-campus plan that includes the rotation of employees onsite.
Additionally, the human resources memo is unclear about whether masks will be required after May 31 in indoor spaces on the flagship campus.
The current policy, which has been in place since last June, states that “face coverings ... must be worn by all individuals (faculty, staff, students, and visitors) on campus” in indoor spaces and outdoor spaces where physical distancing cannot be maintained.”
The updated guidance reads that beginning June 1, “continue to practice healthy habits including practicing physical distancing where possible, wearing a face covering over your nose and mouth, and staying home when sick.”
A Texas A&M spokesperson said Thursday night that more specifics on virus protocols for the summer will be shared in the coming days.
M. Katherine Banks, who will begin her tenure as Texas A&M’s president beginning June 1, told the Texas Tribune last month, “We’re hopeful we will have a full [football] stadium. ... We don’t have to walk around with masks; we’re hopeful we don’t have social distancing,” Banks said in the story published April 9. “If we have an emergency situation, we will adjust to that. But right now, and perhaps this is the Aggie optimism, we are planning for a fully operational campus in normal mode.”
Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp offered similar comments in a phone interview with The Eagle last month. He said the widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines was one big reason he believes June 1 is a good time to return fully to in-person engagement for students, faculty and staff.
“It’s back to normal. You can get a degree online, but you cannot become an Aggie online. We have to get folks off of Zoom calls and back in seats,” Sharp said on April 15. “We’re planning for a normal, pre-COVID fall.”
John N. Stallone, speaker of the Faculty Senate and professor in the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, said in a Thursday phone interview that for him, the human resources memo leaves several questions unanswered, particularly about mask-wearing and distancing.
“On one hand, I don’t know anybody who hasn’t said they would like to return to normalcy and be with our students in classrooms face-to-face and do our normal job. No one’s disputing that,” Stallone said. “But people are concerned about this, and they want to see some explicit details — namely are we going to be required to wear masks or have social distancing, or is this going to be just completely back to normal with no safeguards at all?”
Just over 45% of people 16 and up in Brazos County have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose as of Thursday, and 33% are considered fully vaccinated. Stallone noted that the campus has and will have a mix of people who are vaccinated and those who are not.
“Faculty, staff and students are going to be exposed to a really big mix of people who are more likely to spread the virus than if we were all vaccinated,” Stallone said. “That’s another concern in terms of the risk of fully opening up the campus and classrooms to 100 percent.”
He also noted that some faculty members are immunocompromised and/or have immediate family members who are, and said protections for those individuals is essential.
The updated university policy states that beginning June 1, alternate work location requests must be formally submitted online.
Angelique Gammon, an instructional assistant professor of journalism in the department of communication, called for the university to be more forthcoming in explaining its decision-making processes and on how it will shift policy as needed going forward.
“The stark contrast between lack of transparency and planning and attention to research and data around this announcement seems to be in diametric opposition to what we know about the health and welfare — emotional and physical — of our faculty, staff and students, particularly our most vulnerable populations,” Gammon said late Thursday, and noted the high impact COVID-19 has had on Hispanic populations in particular.
Gammon also called on A&M to “lead by example” and do more to protect contract employees who “never had the option to work from home,” and said raising the capacity limits could put more people at risk. “I need the university to model equity,” Gammon said.
The new guidance also says that current limitations on occupancy of research spaces of no more than one person per 100 square feet will expire on May 31.