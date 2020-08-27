Texas A&M emergency vet team heads to coast as Hurricane Laura arrives

A squad of responders with Texas A&M’s College of Veterinary Medicine faculty, Texas A&M’s AgriLife Extension and the Texas Veterinary Medical Reserve Corps is scheduled to head to the Beaumont area today to provide care to large and small animals injured by Hurricane Laura.
“We try and deal with whatever issues are brought to us,” said Dr. Wesley Bissett, associate A&M professor and director of the Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team. “Elective things are not what we deal with. It’s more injuries, illness, disaster-related problems that what we focus on. If an animal is in trouble, we try and help them.”
The VET was activated by the Texas Department of Emergency Management’s State Operations Center on Tuesday, at the request of the coastal residents of Jefferson County. When team members arrive, they will remain approximately 14 days, depending on the level of need. The team of 22 will be riding in 10 to 12 large vehicles that will include three mobile animal hospital trucks.
Bissett said the VET has experience responding to past hurricanes, tornadoes and other disasters, including two Texas deployments made earlier this year.
“We will see all type of animals, from dogs and cats to horses and cattle, and exotic animals,” he said. “We see lacerations, fractures caused by flying debris, submersion injuries that happen when an animal’s been in water too long, and cases of salt toxicity if the animal’s been in the water too long.”
Often in disaster situations, pets are brought to the VET by their owners or by first responders who have rescued them, Bissett said. In some cases, when an animal such as a horse or cow is in distress, VET members might participate in a water rescue and treat the animal on scene amidst the chaos. The VET works with city and county sheltering efforts if a need arises to hold animals long term, Bissett said.
Texas A&M professor and VET strike team leader Dr. Deb Zoran said that often in a storm, local veterinarians either will open their practices to help VET mitigate the influx of injured animals or volunteer their hands-on services. The VET’s mobile hospital setup includes three trucks that offer space similar to a small clinic room, complete with examination tables, lab equipment, surgical tools, medication and diagnostic tools.
“Every deployment has been a little different,” Zoran said. “When we went to Polk County this year, we were there for three days and saw a little over 100 animals, about 30 per day. And that was a small event in a small town. If we’re in a big city, the numbers can be really, really large. We go into it with the expectation that we’ll only see a few animals, but in large disasters we see between 25 to 40 companion animals per day. And that doesn’t count animals in field service.”
Also facing an international pandemic, the team will have to wear personal protective equipment and keep a distance from those pet owners and rescuers bringing animals in. Additionally, the threat of COVID-19 prevented the VET from bringing any Texas A&M students to assist in the effort, Zoran said.
Zoran stated that she is not afraid to be deploying, but noted that it will be important for her and her colleagues to watch over each other as they work through the adrenaline of the moment.
“We are always absolutely concerned about everyone’s safety,” she said. “Deploying into disasters is by definition a potentially dangerous thing, with floodwaters and chemicals. Things happen with houses being destroyed, and animals come into contact with [substances] and we come into contact with those animals. It’s always a danger, and we try and protect our people with personal protective equipment.”
