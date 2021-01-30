Texas A&M economists: Bryan-College Station's late 2020 numbers show virus impact

“Locally, we’ve had some negative results in the last several months,” Jansen said. “Focusing on recent times, the last couple months have been tough around here. I don’t think we’re doing appreciably worse, but we’re not doing better — and we might be doing a little bit worse.”

Jansen added that the rise in unemployment claims in December and January likely do not bode particularly well for reports in the near future regarding the area’s economic strength.

“If we went back in time, we wouldn’t see anything like this,” Rettenmaier said of the pandemic economy in a historical perspective. “We were going back to normal, if you will, but you can see that we’ve had some fits and starts since then.”

The economists said that fluctuations during the pandemic are a result not only of imposed restrictions but individual responses to COVID-19 case numbers. Rettenmaier and Jansen said that economic patterns are following, at least to some degree, COVID-19 active case numbers and related individual behavioral choices. Some industries are particularly impacted by those choices, he said.