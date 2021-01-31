Texas A&M diversity commission leaders reflect on report, look ahead at coming changes

After wrapping up their work leading the Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, co-chairs Jimmy Williams and John E. Hurtado agreed that the action plan the A&M System Board of Regents approved Monday is a step in the right direction.
The eight action items include increasing the number of scholarship recipients and fellowship participants for certain programs, recognizing outstanding Aggies, highlighting success stories of former students of color, and expanding the student pipeline in part by “significantly” increasing the number of students from underrepresented groups by 2026.
The $24.75 million plan includes $1 million for a task force to more fully portray A&M’s history through displays and iconography. A&M Interim President John L. Junkins cleared up confusion about the task force’s duties in a Wednesday interview with The Eagle, saying the group will look to add more statues to campus, as well as some sort of biography to the Lawrence Sullivan Ross statue that includes his ties to the Confederacy.
The plan was all in response to the 113-page report that the Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion released, which pointed out positive programs for diversity on campus, but also brought attention to negative circumstances, like the fact that A&M’s student demographics don’t match the state, among other findings.
“I believe that they are a good set of initial conditions to move forward,” Hurtado said of the action plan items. “Some of the actions, I think, will move along a path of progress. I think some of the actions can actually change the direction or trajectory that we’re on. So I’m looking forward to it.”
Getting to work
Leaders assigned to work on the eight-part action plan are kicking off their work on Tuesday by meeting with Junkins to discuss their official charges, and by Feb. 8 activity team memberships must be submitted to Junkins. By Feb. 13 there will be a meeting to review the Commission on Diversity Equity and Inclusion report and discuss upcoming activities.
The task force on displays and iconography must turn in conceptual designs by March 26, which is the same day that other activity co-leads are set to submit outlines with data and analysis to Junkins. Campus briefings on plans will be conducted with groups including Faculty Senate, Student Senate and Staff Council by April 29.
University architect Lilia Gonzales and Dean of Architecture Jorge Vanegas, who are leading the task force on displays and iconography, said in an email statement this weekend that they hope to allow “the physical campus to tell the full story of what a great university this is.”
“We will recognize and respect the past with an eye to the future,” the joint statement reads. “We will use our combined architectural expertise and experience, our ability to complement each other, and our commitment to looking at the project in a fully integrated way to fulfill the charge that will be issued to us by the commission and the President. We look forward to engaging with the campus community and convening a team for this important work.”
A university spokesperson said it’s too early for group leaders to talk in depth about their work since they are in the organizational stage of the process.
Reflecting on findings
The commission report that was released Monday digs deeply into people’s opinions on the Ross statue at the center of the flagship campus. Ross was a Confederate general and former university president.
The report says the second-most mentioned theme during the listening sessions that the commission conducted was the desire to move the Ross statue. The most mentioned theme was a hope to improve diversity, equity and inclusion.
Not addressing the attention or controversy surrounding symbols, names and iconography will likely result in additional reputational damage, and continue strife indefinitely, the report states.
It goes on to say that rejecting segregation, permitting Black men and then women to enroll were divisive decisions, and that any poll of current and former students at those times would likely look like the current surveys that have been conducted over the statue. “The decisions made by our leaders in those times reflected that the institution was moving and growing in a new direction,” the report reads.
Hurtado said Thursday that the report makes that point to call upon a time when there was a bifurcation in the history of A&M that is much like today’s situations.
“I think this is a similar time, this is an opportunity for an inflection point,” he explained. “I think what that paragraph also points to is courageous leadership that is not foreign to Texas A&M University. We have a history and a legacy of a lot of things, but we also have a history and legacy of courageous leadership. There is an opportunity here for that.”
Williams said Thursday that since the Ross statue is the most divisive issue, it will be the most challenging one to tackle moving forward.
“It’s [a topic] that the university is going to have to handle in a very thoughtful way,” he said.
Even so, Williams said there must be a balance so that the statue does not overshadow other strides forward in regards to diversity, equity and inclusion.
The Texas Tribune reported on Wednesday that university officials said the decision to keep the Ross statue in place is not a new one, and that the diversity commission had never considered removing the statue. Both co-chairs said Thursday that they were never told that moving or removing the statue was off the table.
In August, State Attorney General Ken Paxton released a statement saying that removing the statue may require an act of Legislature. At the time, System Chancellor John Sharp released his own statement saying, “the statue of Lawrence Sullivan Ross cannot be moved by anyone at Texas A&M University, including the Board of Regents.”
The commission report recognizes Paxton’s opinion, stating that moving or changing the Ross statue may require legislative approval.
According to an August Texas Tribune article, Paxton’s opinion is nonbinding legal guidance and cannot resolve actual disputes.
Looking ahead
The ability to create a welcoming environment is a critical, competitive advantage for the university and its students, Williams said. He added that he hopes A&M takes “full advantage of this inflection point.”
Throughout the commission’s time working together and with community members, Hurtado said he and Williams stressed the importance of listening and being empathetic. As work toward diversity, equity and inclusion continue, Hurtado said he hopes there is a continued emphasis on empathy.
Hurtado added that he is encouraged by the investment A&M was willing to put into the action plan in response to the commission report.
“I know when I look at these actions, that it’s very deliberate and very thoughtful, and much consideration has gone into what could have a significant impact,” he said. “I am encouraged by that going forward.”
Eagle reporter Kenny Wiley contributed to this article