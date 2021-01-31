Texas A&M diversity commission leaders reflect on report, look ahead at coming changes

“I believe that they are a good set of initial conditions to move forward,” Hurtado said of the action plan items. “Some of the actions, I think, will move along a path of progress. I think some of the actions can actually change the direction or trajectory that we’re on. So I’m looking forward to it.”

Getting to work

Leaders assigned to work on the eight-part action plan are kicking off their work on Tuesday by meeting with Junkins to discuss their official charges, and by Feb. 8 activity team memberships must be submitted to Junkins. By Feb. 13 there will be a meeting to review the Commission on Diversity Equity and Inclusion report and discuss upcoming activities.

The task force on displays and iconography must turn in conceptual designs by March 26, which is the same day that other activity co-leads are set to submit outlines with data and analysis to Junkins. Campus briefings on plans will be conducted with groups including Faculty Senate, Student Senate and Staff Council by April 29.

University architect Lilia Gonzales and Dean of Architecture Jorge Vanegas, who are leading the task force on displays and iconography, said in an email statement this weekend that they hope to allow “the physical campus to tell the full story of what a great university this is.”