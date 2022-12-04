 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M dance science students present two performances on Sunday

  • 0

Advance-level choreography students in Texas A&M's School of Performance, Visualization & Fine Arts will present two dance performances on Sunday.

Dance Composition III students Terra Fiedler, Eliza Milner and Maddie Calvez will perform "The Edge of Movement" at 2 p.m. 

Dance Composition III students Grace Haus, Marielle Schneider and Brenna Street will perform "In the Midst" at 6 p.m.

Both performances will be in Room 207 of the Physical Activity Program Building at 632 Penberthy Boulevard on the Texas A&M campus.

The students have handled all aspects, including set design, lighting, selecting music, designing and making the costumes.

