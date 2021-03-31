Texas A&M custodial staff receive groceries to go at drive-thru event

Walton has been a custodian at A&M for almost nine years. It’s work she said is all about taking care of people on campus. Walton noted the food will be helpful as Easter approaches.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Y’all just don’t know how much we appreciate it,” Walton said of the efforts by REACH and Fish Aides. “Sometimes we do get overlooked as custodians, but when y’all take time out to do this, we know y’all really care about us, too.”

Sherry Anderson picked up her care package along with Walton. Anderson, who has worked at A&M for seven years, said that the gift is “a big blessing.”

“It’s exciting to come out here knowing that y’all are thinking about us,” she said of the organizers. “I really appreciate it.”

Kathy Clayton, who has worked at A&M for a decade, expressed similar sentiments, saying she is grateful for the food and that she will be using it for a small family gathering on Easter.

The annual banquet was a team effort, Gerall said, as several community members and groups such as the Mays Business School and SGA pitched in to raise $20,000 to make the food packages possible.