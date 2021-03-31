Texas A&M custodial staff receive groceries to go at drive-thru event

Texas A&M students and community members distributed food packages to 635 university custodians Tuesday afternoon. It’s an act of kindness that recipient Laverne Walton said goes a long way.
The drive-thru event, co-hosted by The REACH Project and Fish Aides Service Committee, was a COVID-19-safe version of the annual Custodian Banquet and was held at A&M’s Fan Field Parking lot. Fish Aides event planner Burke Bridges said his organization, which is under the Student Government Association, started the banquet back in 2007. The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic.
The REACH Project is a community nonprofit that aims to serve custodial, dining and other support staff from A&M.
REACH Founder Max Gerall said the organizers packed bags for every custodian at A&M, plus a few extra in case they were needed. He said that recipients drove away with enough food to make a meal for a family of five with items such as potatoes, rice, corn and green beans from Brookshire Brothers and a 5-pound brisket from Ruffino Meats. Gerall said custodians were also given new toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant and hand sanitizer from Brookshire Brothers.
The recipients all work at A&M and are employed by the university’s contracted custodial, grounds and maintenance service provider SSC.
Walton has been a custodian at A&M for almost nine years. It’s work she said is all about taking care of people on campus. Walton noted the food will be helpful as Easter approaches.
“Y’all just don’t know how much we appreciate it,” Walton said of the efforts by REACH and Fish Aides. “Sometimes we do get overlooked as custodians, but when y’all take time out to do this, we know y’all really care about us, too.”
Sherry Anderson picked up her care package along with Walton. Anderson, who has worked at A&M for seven years, said that the gift is “a big blessing.”
“It’s exciting to come out here knowing that y’all are thinking about us,” she said of the organizers. “I really appreciate it.”
Kathy Clayton, who has worked at A&M for a decade, expressed similar sentiments, saying she is grateful for the food and that she will be using it for a small family gathering on Easter.
The annual banquet was a team effort, Gerall said, as several community members and groups such as the Mays Business School and SGA pitched in to raise $20,000 to make the food packages possible.
“It’s just been awesome to come together,” he said. “Seeing the love that our families are experiencing is also truly awesome. … It’s been a really beautiful, crazy experience, to be honest, to pull this one off.”
Bridges described the chance to hand off the food packages on Tuesday as “the light at the end of the tunnel” that organizers have been working toward. He added that he got to know some of the custodians throughout the planning process and was especially excited to see them at the event.
“We finally have checked the box of trying to serve them and celebrate them well with this event,” Bridges said. “It’s taught me a whole lot about trying to continue on that aspect of recognizing the unsung heroes that don’t always get seen and are on the front lines, but aren’t always being celebrated the most.”