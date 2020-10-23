 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M corn maze to open this weekend
0 comments
featured

Texas A&M corn maze to open this weekend

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Texas A&M Agronomy Society will open its annual corn maze this weekend. 

The maze is at 2605 F&B Road in College Station and will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The entrance fee is one canned good per person. The collected food will benefit The 12th Can, Texas A&M's student-run food pantry.

Visitors will be asked to practice social distancing and maintain COVID-19 safety protocols. All visitors will be required to sign a liability waiver and wear a mask.

To avoid crowds, participants are asked to RSVP to select a time slot to visit. For more information, visit the Texas A&M Agronomy Society's Facebook page.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Area law enforcement agencies confront challenge of diversifying departments
Local News

Area law enforcement agencies confront challenge of diversifying departments

The lack of diversity is an issue that local law enforcement officials said they have been trying to tackle for years. Some are concerned that national events including the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May and protests calling for police reform hurt law enforcement’s ability to attract diverse applicants. Other community leaders said the relationship between the police and people of color is strong, but they welcome further improvements.

+2
Brazos County grand jury indicts 17
Local News

Brazos County grand jury indicts 17

A College Station woman accused of breaking into a home and assaulting someone with a baseball bat and a Bryan man who was arrested in December on accusations he attacked a man at a local bar with a bottle were among 17 people indicted.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert