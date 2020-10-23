Texas A&M corn maze to open this weekend

The Texas A&M Agronomy Society will open its annual corn maze this weekend.
The maze is at 2605 F&B Road in College Station and will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The entrance fee is one canned good per person. The collected food will benefit The 12th Can, Texas A&M's student-run food pantry.
Visitors will be asked to practice social distancing and maintain COVID-19 safety protocols. All visitors will be required to sign a liability waiver and wear a mask.
To avoid crowds, participants are asked to RSVP to select a time slot to visit. For more information, visit the Texas A&M Agronomy Society's Facebook page.
