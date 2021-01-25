Texas A&M Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion issues report

The Texas A&M University Board of Regents today approved eight action items, expected to cost a total of $24.75 million, in response to the Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion’s report that was completed in November.

Actions include increasing the number of scholarship recipients and fellowship participants for certain programs, recognizing more “outstanding Aggies leading by example,” establishing a task force to tell the story of A&M’s history through displays and iconography, and documenting and communicating success stories of former students of color. There is also $1.5 million set aside to expand the student pipeline in fall 2021 and fall 2022, in part by “significantly” increasing the number of students from underrepresented groups by 2026.

The 45-person commission was formed this summer following protests on A&M’s campus regarding the Lawrence Sullivan Ross statue. Former-university president Michael K. Young tasked the members to look into racial intolerance and historical representations such as statues, policies and practices.