Texas A&M chemistry professor leading team to develop 'game-changing' COVID-19 treatment

Faculty and students in Texas A&M’s chemistry department have developed a compound that has shown promise in treating COVID-19.
Texas A&M chemistry professor and Gradipore Chair Wenshe Ray Liu and a team of 20 people in the chemistry department have developed a compound known as MPI8 that in laboratory tests prevents cells infected with the virus from replicating and spreading.
“As a scientist, from the time I started, I felt I was obligated to do something to contribute to society,” Liu said. “I have been hoping this compound can really finally save patients’ lives.”
Liu said he has watched as the numbers of infections and deaths increased throughout the state, country and world.
Residents of developing countries could benefit most from the therapeutic, if it proves successful in trials and is approved by the FDA, because of the lack of accessible health care.
Liu and his team have partnered with San Diego-based Sorrento Therapeutics to do further testing with a goal to submit a clinical trial request to the FDA in January. If those are successful, Liu said, they hope to have clinical testing done by the end of spring 2022.
“If everything goes well, it is possible we can see this new drug by next summer,” he said.
The process is expedited and part of a fast-track system created by the FDA due to the emergency situation created by COVID-19.
Even though it is a faster process than typical, Liu said, people should feel confident if the trials show its safe effectiveness.
Liu was also part of the team that developed remdesivir, the only drug approved to treat COVID-19, and said he has been optimistic about discovering a more effective drug compound.
Shiqing Xu, a research associate professor at Texas A&M and a member of Liu’s team, said the development of the compound is a big milestone and has the potential to be a game changer if approved by the FDA.
A key aspect of the MPI8 compound, he said, is that in lab tests, it has shown its effectiveness in all the COVID-19 variants, including the more contagious delta variant.
“This compound is equally potent to all of [the variants],” Liu said.
The challenge with the COVID-19 – also known as SARS-COVID-2 – protein that vaccines target, he said, is the protein is “highly mutable” and probably one of the most changeable in all coronaviruses, leading to the increasing number of variants.
Rather than try to target the protein, which can change and transform so much, Liu said, he and his team focused on preventing the infection from replicating. The compound would block the infection from spreading to other human cells.
Liu said there was a sense of relief when they found a compound that worked after making more than 150 compounds over the last year and a half.
“We’re kind of frustrated for most of the time because we made a lot of molecules, and the majority of them really don’t work, until we narrowed down a single one that worked extremely well,” he said.
Liu and his team began the process of developing the new compound in January 2020 and received special permission from Texas A&M to continue their work after the university and the rest of the country entered a lockdown in March 2020.
Almost all of his team took on the inherent risk and returned to the laboratory to continue their work.
Liu said he hopes that if the drug, which is planned to be created in a pill form, is effective against future coronavirus infections after COVID-19, noting the coronavirus epidemics from 2003, 2012 and 2018 before 2020’s COVID-19 pandemic.
He said distributing the compound in a pill format will make it easier to send to places that need it throughout the world because it would not have to be kept in certain conditions, such as sub-zero Fahrenheit freezers like the vaccines.
Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan wrote in a statement that he is hopeful for good therapeutics to treat COVID-19 and is excited that the latest possible candidate, MPI8, is being created at Texas A&M.
“We look forward to the advancing development of these therapeutics,” he wrote.
People are excited to be part of the work, Liu said, and he has more requests from A&M students to work on the project than he can accommodate. He usually recruits two or three students, he said, and on Thursday already had 10 students reach out about the project.
“This is the first time in my whole career here to have so many students express interest in our research, but I don’t have space for them,” he said.
It is a good educational opportunity for the students to see the real-life application of what they are learning and doing in their courses and labs, Liu said.
“It’s a good inspiration for almost all my students in the group,” he said. “They all see how impactful research can be and how much it can really contribute back to the society.”
Xu asked people to believe in science and have faith in the scientists working to help end the pandemic.
Liu said once they learn to control and get rid of the virus, he does not think COVID-19 will become an annual concern like the seasonal flu.
“As long as we find a way to control the patients with the symptoms pretty well and get rid of the virus and cure these people, I think we will find a way to eradicate this virus very quickly,” he said. “I have faith that we are going to get rid of it.”