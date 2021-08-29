Texas A&M chemistry professor leading team to develop 'game-changing' COVID-19 treatment

“We look forward to the advancing development of these therapeutics,” he wrote.

People are excited to be part of the work, Liu said, and he has more requests from A&M students to work on the project than he can accommodate. He usually recruits two or three students, he said, and on Thursday already had 10 students reach out about the project.

“This is the first time in my whole career here to have so many students express interest in our research, but I don’t have space for them,” he said.

It is a good educational opportunity for the students to see the real-life application of what they are learning and doing in their courses and labs, Liu said.

“It’s a good inspiration for almost all my students in the group,” he said. “They all see how impactful research can be and how much it can really contribute back to the society.”

Xu asked people to believe in science and have faith in the scientists working to help end the pandemic.

Liu said once they learn to control and get rid of the virus, he does not think COVID-19 will become an annual concern like the seasonal flu.

“As long as we find a way to control the patients with the symptoms pretty well and get rid of the virus and cure these people, I think we will find a way to eradicate this virus very quickly,” he said. “I have faith that we are going to get rid of it.”

