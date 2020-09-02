Texas A&M cadets, others lend a hand after Hurricane Laura lashes Louisiana

When Hans Brechbuhl, a senior at Texas A&M University and a member of the Corps of Cadets, learned about damage in East Texas and Louisiana caused by Hurricane Laura, he knew it was time to jump into action.
Gathering eight fellow cadets from the Corps’ A-Battery, the students served meals to first responders on the scene near an area that received heavy destruction. Brechbuhl, who was granted permission by the Corps to provide the assistance, said he intentionally kept the group small to promote safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were expecting the hurricane would hit Houston and didn’t, so we reached out to people out of Beaumont, and it didn’t hit there as hard,” Brechbuhl said “But those people said Lake Charles [Louisiana] was in need of hot meals. We reached out to Lake Charles, and they ended up sending us out to the city of Sulphur, which got hit so hard.”
Brechbuhl called around Bryan-College Station to acquire food donations. Slovacek’s offered the students a donation of 500 sausages. Brechbuhl’s grandparents donated tortillas and cookies, as did Brechbuhl’s church family of A&M Church of Christ, who threw in a gift of 1,200 bottles of water. The students gathered the food and drinks, hooked up the A-Battery tailgate barbecue grill to a pickup and headed out to Louisiana at sunrise on Saturday. The storm had forced Louisiana officials to close certain major thoroughfares, so following a bumpy journey over back roads, the crew finally made it to Sulphur by Saturday afternoon,
“I had never been in a hurricane or seen the destruction of one, and I would never want to experience that,” Brechbuhl said. “We saw power lines on the ground, sheet metal walls that had been ripped off, barns tipped over, all kinds of carnage.”
The students set up shop in the Sulphur City Police Department parking lot. Though they’d initially intended to give food to first responders, they offered meals to any citizen who approached them.
“It was probably — maybe 150 people — police officers and all kinds of people — coming by,” Brechbuhl said. “With what we had left, we donated part of it to a church that helps with recovering addicts. What they didn’t take, we ended up giving to a group out of Virginia who would get it to the National Guard.”
Just a few miles east of Sulphur, the people of Lake Charles are digging out of the rubble left by Laura. One Bryan-based American Red Cross volunteer has been serving that community for several days, and will continue to do so for at least another week.
“My role is as one member of a two-person team for an [emergency response vehicle, or ERV],” said Ron Hambrick, a retired Texas A&M University libraries staffer and current Red Cross volunteer. “An ERV can handle a lot of functions, and one is feeding people out of it. A catering company out of Baton Rouge has been cooking the food we carry in containers, and we dish it out and hand out water.”
Several dozen ERVs are stationed near Lake Charles at the moment, with volunteers who have traveled across the United States to help, he said. Hambrick and his ERV partner, a volunteer from Killeen, spend each night sleeping in an airplane hangar that’s more than a two-hour drive distance from Lake Charles. The pair continually wake up each day to refill their truck with catered food and bring it to Lake Charles. Though they are only required by the Red Cross shift assignment to stay for a two-week stint, Hambrick could be asked to stay longer.
“I enjoy helping other people out,” Hambrick said. “It does bring me joy.”
20200731 RACECAR MM 01
20200808 BV V TULSA REAC MM 02
Corps of Cadets
Merrill Green 90th birthday
Our Neighbors: Game Day
20200801 DOMINO MM 02
20200731 RACECAR MM 04
20200731 RACECAR MM 03
20200731 RACECAR MM 02
20200730 LAKE MM 02
Brazos Valley Bombers
Brazos Valley Bombers
Brazos Valley Bombers
Logan Brackin
Logan Brackin
Logan Brackin
Jury duty
Backpack Giveaway
Backpack Giveaway
Backpack Giveaway
20200805 BV V SA MM 01
20200805 BV V SA MM 04
Stuff the Bus
Stuff the Bus
Back-to-school shopping spree
Back-to-school shopping spree
Bryan High parking spaces
Bryan High parking spaces
20200807 FIRST FRIDAY ASTIN MANSION
Aug. 7 Brazos County news conference
20200808 BV V TULSA REAC MM 01
20200808 BV V TULSA MM 06
20200808 BV V TULSA MM 05
20200808 BV V TULSA MM 04
Salvation Army backpack giveaway
Salvation Army backpack giveaway
Boys & Girls Club’s Carter retires
20200811 CALDWELL V MASON MM 03
Move-in at Texas A&M
Move-in at Texas A&M
Move-in at Texas A&M
Move-in at Texas A&M
Blue Duck Scooters
Blue Duck Scooters
Baby Bundles
Baby Bundles
COVID-19 Testing
Harmony Science Academy
Harmony Science Academy
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
B-CS campuses equipped to minimize potential COVID-19 risks
Calvert ISD internet
Calvert ISD internet
Calvert ISD internet
20200815 TOY GIVEAWAY MM 06
20200815 TOY GIVEAWAY MM 05
20200815 TOY GIVEAWAY MM 04
20200815 TOY GIVEAWAY MM 03
20200815 PROTEST MM 05
20200815 TOY GIVEAWAY MM 02
20200815 TOY GIVEAWAY MM 01
Correa's double helps Astros to 2-1 win over Rockies
Gary Blair golf tournament
Texas A&M University
Texas A&M University
20200818 IOLA V BURTON MM 01
Texas A&M University
First Day of School
First Day of School
First Day of School
First Day of School
First Day of School
Exchange of Reveille handlers
Exchange of Reveille handlers
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Classes resume at Texas A&M
Classes resume at Texas A&M
Classes resume at Texas A&M
Classes resume at Texas A&M
Classes resume at Texas A&M
Classes resume at Texas A&M
Kappa Kappa Gamma House
Johnson Elementary
Johnson Elementary
Johnson Elementary
Johnson Elementary
Johnson Elementary
Sue Haswell Park pool demo
Sue Haswell Park pool demo
Brazos Valley African American Museum
Cinemark
Cinemark
Bryan ISD buses
Bryan ISD buses
Brazos Valley African American Museum
Sunday Night Live
Sunday Night Live
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Hurricane Laura evacuees
Hurricane Laura evacuees
Hurricane Laura evacuees
Hurricane Laura evacuees
Hurricane Laura evacuees
Tropical Weather Texas
Texas A&M University
Texas A&M University
Welcome to Aggieland
Corps of Cadets
Corps of Cadets
Prayer event
Prayer event
Prayer event
St. Joseph Elementary School
St. Joseph Elementary School
St. Joseph Elementary School
Navasota vs. Wharton
Thomas Park
Texas A&M University
Bremond vs Normangee (copy)
20200828 BREMOND V NORMANGEE MM 04
Texas A&M campus
Texas A&M campus
Texas A&M campus
Brazos County Health District
Brazos County Health District
Brazos County Health District
Flores luncheon
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.