Texas A&M, Brazos Center offer updates on vaccination numbers

Texas A&M’s Student Health Services has administered COVID-10 vaccinations to 10,031 people on the A&M campus in the past two months, and volunteers at the Brazos Center hub have given more than 95,000 total shots since late January, local leaders said Friday.
Jim Stewart, Brazos County’s vaccine task force chief, said Friday afternoon that the vaccine hub administered 455 first doses of Moderna in its last week of first-dose administration. Next week, the hub expects to administer 3,867 second doses, down from this past week; the following week, the number of second doses administered will drop to 834.
“If everybody shows up next week, we’ll hit 100,000 doses,” Stewart said. The second dose no-show rate Thursday at the hub was 8.6%, he said, about what it has been daily at the hub — and nationally — in recent weeks. Stewart said the hub website, brazoshub.com, now points people to where they can find first doses of the vaccine — numerous pharmacies among open locations.
About 45.6% of Brazos County’s population aged 16 and up — approximately 186,000 people — had received at least one vaccine dose as of Friday, according to state health figures. More than 34% are fully vaccinated.
Dr. Martha Dannenbaum, director of A&M’s Student Health Services, said Friday that nearly 20,000 total shots have been given at SHS, with a relatively low number of second dose no-shows. Ninety percent of the 10,031 people who have been vaccinated through SHS have been A&M students, she said; Dannenbaum added that her staff teams have also administered doses to A&M custodial and dining staff, among others.
Dannenbaum said that early on, Student Health Services staff members were administering between 700 and 800 first doses per day; she said that figure has slowed to a range of 50-150 per day, though Friday was a higher-volume day, perhaps to make sure final exams weren’t disrupted by potential side effects from the vaccine dose.
Some members of the A&M community have gone to the Brazos Center vaccine hub or other providers to receive vaccine doses.
“I do know that while we’re not requiring vaccine for anybody, the university is going to want to know if people have been vaccinated — and again, people are not required to report it, but the advantage of the university knowing the level of vaccination across our community is that it does help in calculating risk,” Dannenbaum said.
SHS began vaccinating on March 8, Dannenbaum said; she added that many SHS staff members had already been vaccinated by that point.
Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson doses will be available for incoming students, Dannenbaum said, and Student Health Services plans to continue offering vaccines for people in the A&M community on weekdays into the summer at its health center.
“It’s been a very good thing for my staff — they have really felt engaged and it has been a boost for their morale to be part of getting this vaccine out,” Dannenbaum said. “I encourage vaccination; I think it provides the best opportunity for us to return to our more normal environment. We have it available and want to make it easy for people in our Texas A&M community to get it.”
Nancy Fahrenwald, dean of the College of Nursing at Texas A&M, said in a Thursday interview that A&M nursing students and faculty have been among those administering vaccine doses at the Brazos Center hub and elsewhere in the area. Fahrenwald said Texas A&M nursing students and Blinn College District nursing students joined forces and administered doses two days per week or more during the spring semester.
“For the students it was very meaningful, because with every dose we are saving lives — not only the life of that person, but also the people that person is around,” Fahrenwald said.
Regarding vaccine efforts in the summer months, Fahrenwald said, “we still have work to do in terms of outreach in underserved areas.” She said it will be important for the Brazos County Health District — which recently received nearly $785,000 to operate mobile vaccine clinics in the Brazos Valley region beginning next month — as well as for other local leaders to “work with communities to offer the vaccine in ways that are convenient.”
“My next thing would be to work with the churches,” she said. “If you see someone that you know role modeling getting the vaccine, you’re more likely to get it. And regarding the young adult population, there is a perception of being less vulnerable, but there is still a social responsibility to get vaccinated.”
Stewart said turnout was low at a College Station Fire Department vaccine strike team pop-up clinic held Wednesday evening at the Lincoln Center, at which 22 people were vaccinated. Though the Brazos Center hub will end operations in early June, he said it could be revived quickly if there is a surge in demand.
”We’re not done. People still need to go get vaccinated in these other sources that have doses available,” Stewart said.