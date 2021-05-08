Texas A&M, Brazos Center offer updates on vaccination numbers

Dannenbaum said that early on, Student Health Services staff members were administering between 700 and 800 first doses per day; she said that figure has slowed to a range of 50-150 per day, though Friday was a higher-volume day, perhaps to make sure final exams weren’t disrupted by potential side effects from the vaccine dose.

Some members of the A&M community have gone to the Brazos Center vaccine hub or other providers to receive vaccine doses.

“I do know that while we’re not requiring vaccine for anybody, the university is going to want to know if people have been vaccinated — and again, people are not required to report it, but the advantage of the university knowing the level of vaccination across our community is that it does help in calculating risk,” Dannenbaum said.

SHS began vaccinating on March 8, Dannenbaum said; she added that many SHS staff members had already been vaccinated by that point.

Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson doses will be available for incoming students, Dannenbaum said, and Student Health Services plans to continue offering vaccines for people in the A&M community on weekdays into the summer at its health center.