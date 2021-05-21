Texas A&M Board of Regents honors Phil Adams

After nearly two decades of service, Regent Phil Adams was honored for his work through the adoption of a resolution at Thursday’s Texas A&M Board of Regents meeting.

Adams, a member of Texas A&M’s class of 1971, was a regent for 18 years, serving three six-year terms. Adams was appointed by Gov. Rick Perry in 2001 and 2009 and reappointed in 2015 by Gov. Greg Abbott, an A&M System press release explains.

Randy Brooks of San Angelo is taking up Adams’ position.

Adams was vice chairman of the board from 2011 to 2013 and then chairman of the board from 2013 to 2015.

Adams lives in Bryan, where he is owner and president of Phil Adams Company, which provides insurance services.