Texas A&M, Blinn outline COVID-19 protocols for spring semester

The university has not introduced any requirements for employees, student workers or on-campus students to test again during the semester, he said, but the university will be hosting “testing blitzes” about every two weeks. During these blitzes, testing capacity will be expanded to allow a maximum number of people to be tested.

In anticipation of the current spike, the university decreased the number of staff working in person on campus from 75% to 50%.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There is likely to be an increase in cases associated with people moving, Gibbs said, but did not anticipate a large increase from off-campus students due to many of them remaining in the community over the fall and winter break.

During the fall semester, he said, the university found spread of the virus in classrooms and office spaces was limited and linked most of the spread to small social gatherings.

“One of the most dangerous activities that we can do right now is essentially to share a meal with someone you don’t live with,” Gibbs said.

If data shows spikes occurring on campus related to specific on-campus residences or apartments, he said, the university can do mass testing of those locations.