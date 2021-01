Texas A&M, Blinn College announce delayed start for Tuesday

Texas A&M University and Blinn College will have a two-hour delayed start on Tuesday because of weather. Campuses were set to open at 10 a.m.

Forecasters expect temperatures below freezing overnight, resulting in the possibility of icy roads.

Texas A&M officials issued a campuswide alert on Monday that said mini-mester courses scheduled before 10 a.m. Tuesday would be canceled or would meet remotely at the discretion of faculty members.

The delayed starts follow a winter storm that moved through the region on Sunday, bringing several inches of snow.