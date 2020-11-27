Texas A&M Big Event to return in 2021

After being forced to cancel the 2020 Big Event due to the novel coronavirus, organizers expressed excitement this week that the largest one-day student service project in the United States will return March 27.

Signup for projects to be performed by the Aggie volunteers opened earlier this month for the 2021 Texas A&M Big Event, a large-scale service day during which as many as 20,000 Texas A&M students perform jobs for community members.

The 2019 Big Event was A&M’s 37th annual service project. At the 2019 event, A&M students surpassed 1 million service hours volunteered since the first Big Event in 1982, when six Aggies volunteered to beautify an area cemetery.

Kristin Guzak, director of the Big Event, said Wednesday that her team has worked tirelessly to bring the service day back safely to the Brazos Valley since this year’s March cancellation.

“We realize the importance of selfless service, especially during a time like this, and we are so thankful for the opportunity to bring selfless service to the community that supports Texas A&M so graciously,” Guzak, a member of the A&M class of 2021, said in an email.

