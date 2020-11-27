Texas A&M Big Event to return in 2021

After being forced to cancel the 2020 Big Event due to the novel coronavirus, organizers expressed excitement this week that the largest one-day student service project in the United States will return March 27.
Signup for projects to be performed by the Aggie volunteers opened earlier this month for the 2021 Texas A&M Big Event, a large-scale service day during which as many as 20,000 Texas A&M students perform jobs for community members.
The 2019 Big Event was A&M’s 37th annual service project. At the 2019 event, A&M students surpassed 1 million service hours volunteered since the first Big Event in 1982, when six Aggies volunteered to beautify an area cemetery.
Kristin Guzak, director of the Big Event, said Wednesday that her team has worked tirelessly to bring the service day back safely to the Brazos Valley since this year’s March cancellation.
“We realize the importance of selfless service, especially during a time like this, and we are so thankful for the opportunity to bring selfless service to the community that supports Texas A&M so graciously,” Guzak, a member of the A&M class of 2021, said in an email.
Texas A&M student Jordan Newsom, a Big Event recruitment executive, said in a Wednesday interview that the service day executive team has been working with the Brazos County Health District and the A&M COVID-19 Task Force to ensure the safety of students and area residents alike. Newsom said all work will be performed outside, group sizes will be kept to 10 or fewer, and masks will be required.
Additionally, Newsom said, work that can be performed virtually — such as visits with assisted living residents, online games of chess or reading to young children — will be incorporated into the March 2021 day of service.
“We are thrilled to expand the ways our organization can serve our community like never before. If there is a need, our students are here to serve,” Newsom said. “Even though the 12th Man was absent last spring, we are back and ready to extend our service to the community.”
In past years, thousands of students picked up tools at one site on the A&M campus. Next year, Newsom said, tool distribution will be more distanced to ensure safety, with details still being ironed out.
Newsom and Guzak said the Big Event is an important day of service for students and local residents alike.
“I believe what makes The Big Event special is the camaraderie built between the students and residents of Bryan-College Station,” Newsom said. “It is not the digging and weed-pulling that motivates students to get up on a Saturday morning — it is the desire to connect with residents and give back to a community we hold dear to our hearts.”
To learn more about the Big Event or sign up, visit bigevent.tamu.edu/.
