Texas A&M Baptist Student Ministry to celebrate 100th anniversary
Texas A&M Baptist Student Ministry to celebrate 100th anniversary

The Texas A&M Baptist Student Ministry will be celebrating its 100th anniversary from June 11-13.

About 400 former A&M students are expected to attend the festivities.

The event will begin Friday at the Baptist Student Center. Another event will be held Saturday at the Hilton in College Station. The program is headlined by Sam Douglass, A&M Class of 1972, and will include student testimonies and worship led by Frank Aragon.

The event is free except for the meal at the Hilton. Child care is also available for a small fee.

To register, go to aggiebsm.org/100th.

