Texas A&M announces 2021 Distinguished Alumni

A long-serving member of the Texas House of Representatives, a former president of Exxon and one of the creators of the Aggie Muster tradition are among Texas A&M’s 2021 Distinguished Alumni.

The Association of Former Students announced the three recipients of the award, all given posthumously: Longtime Southeast Texas state Rep. John C. Otto, class of 1970, who became an A&M System assistant vice chancellor and lived in Bryan before he died in 2020; E.E. “Mr. Mac” McQuillen, class of 1920, a College Station resident who led both The Association of Former Students and the predecessor of today’s Texas A&M Foundation before his death in 1979; and Ray B. Nesbitt, class of 1955, who retired in 1998 as president of Exxon Chemical Co. after a 43-year career with Exxon. Nesbitt died in 2014.

Since the award’s inception in 1962, 306 of Texas A&M’s approximately 547,000 former students have been recognized with the Distinguished Alumnus Award, which is awarded jointly by Texas A&M University and The Association of Former Students.