Texas A&M announces 2021 Distinguished Alumni

A long-serving member of the Texas House of Representatives, a former president of Exxon and one of the creators of the Aggie Muster tradition are among Texas A&M’s 2021 Distinguished Alumni.
The Association of Former Students announced the three recipients of the award, all given posthumously: Longtime Southeast Texas state Rep. John C. Otto, class of 1970, who became an A&M System assistant vice chancellor and lived in Bryan before he died in 2020; E.E. “Mr. Mac” McQuillen, class of 1920, a College Station resident who led both The Association of Former Students and the predecessor of today’s Texas A&M Foundation before his death in 1979; and Ray B. Nesbitt, class of 1955, who retired in 1998 as president of Exxon Chemical Co. after a 43-year career with Exxon. Nesbitt died in 2014.
Since the award’s inception in 1962, 306 of Texas A&M’s approximately 547,000 former students have been recognized with the Distinguished Alumnus Award, which is awarded jointly by Texas A&M University and The Association of Former Students.
“As we join with The Association of Former Students in presenting the Distinguished Alumnus Award, we honor three whose lives embodied each of Texas A&M’s core values,” Texas A&M University interim president John Junkins said in a press release. “Throughout their lifetimes, each of them made a lasting impact on Texas A&M, their communities and our state. They are all deserving of the highest honor bestowed upon a former student.”
In 1943, McQuillen created the first Muster packets sent worldwide, formalizing Aggies’ practice of gathering on April 21 under the name of “Muster,” according to the university. A former A&M basketball captain, McQuillen was elected to the Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Fame in 1975.
Otto was elected to the Texas House of Representatives in 2004 and represented District 18 for six terms, from 2005 to 2017. Later that year, he became assistant vice chancellor and director of local government relations for The Texas A&M University System. In 2020, the mace used by A&M’s head drum major to lead the Aggie Band was named in honor of Otto, a former A&M head drum major.
Nesbitt, in addition to his four-decade career with Exxon, worked alongside his wife, Sarah, to create Texas A&M chemical engineering scholarships, a professorship, chair, faculty endowment and an engineering study classroom. Nesbitt also served on the executive committee for A&M’s “One Spirit, One Vision” capital campaign.
The Association of Former Students will further honor all recipients of this award during its annual Distinguished Alumni Gala on Oct. 1. In addition, the 2020 and 2021 recipients will be recognized during the Oct. 2 Texas A&M football game against Mississippi State. Nominations for the 2022 Distinguished Alumnus Award are being accepted through Oct. 1.