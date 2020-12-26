Texas A&M AgriLife Extension's John Tomecek to head National Wild Pig Task Force

“That’s good and bad,” Tomecek told AgriLife. “In many ways, we are the leader because we have the worst pig problems in the country. At the same time, this allows us to be a leader in helping other states. We can say ‘Here’s where you’re at; your pig problems are Texas circa 1987. Here’s what you need to do, and here are the pitfalls ahead.’ It allows those of us in Texas to guide meaningful pig management across the country.”

Tomecek added that the National Wild Pig Task Force works to provide objective information to state legislatures and Congress.

“When things come up in those bodies, it generally relates to policy makers debating wild pig control related to issues such as health and human safety, animal agriculture and health, protection of food securities and national security through food,” Tomecek told AgriLife. “Also, when there are management approaches that are being researched and there are questions about the humaneness and efficacy of control methods, we act as a scientific body that can provide information without any vested interest.”