Texas A&M ag economist expects chicken production to increase this year to meet ongoing demand

Chicken wings have gone from a “worthless” piece of a chicken to a Super Bowl staple that consumers love, ag economist David Anderson said.

Anderson, who is a professor and AgriLife extension economist in Texas A&M’s Department of Agricultural Economics, said the increase in chicken wing prices comes down to simple supply and demand.

Normally, he said, wholesale market prices for wings would increase up until the Super Bowl and then decline to a stable level throughout the year, reflecting demand. Last year, however, the prices increased going into the Super Bowl, he said, but never went back down.

“They just kept going up, and this year, we’re starting out in the wholesale market higher than we were last year,” he said.

There is some evidence that prices could be “softening,” such as the wholesale price this week being about the same as last year at this time.

The number of chickens, and therefore wings, being produced are about the same as last year, Anderson said, but the demand and cost of producing chickens, such as higher feed and fuel costs, have increased.