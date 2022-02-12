Texas A&M ag economist expects chicken production to increase this year to meet ongoing demand

Chicken wings have gone from a “worthless” piece of a chicken to a Super Bowl staple that consumers love, ag economist David Anderson said.
Anderson, who is a professor and AgriLife extension economist in Texas A&M’s Department of Agricultural Economics, said the increase in chicken wing prices comes down to simple supply and demand.
Normally, he said, wholesale market prices for wings would increase up until the Super Bowl and then decline to a stable level throughout the year, reflecting demand. Last year, however, the prices increased going into the Super Bowl, he said, but never went back down.
“They just kept going up, and this year, we’re starting out in the wholesale market higher than we were last year,” he said.
There is some evidence that prices could be “softening,” such as the wholesale price this week being about the same as last year at this time.
The number of chickens, and therefore wings, being produced are about the same as last year, Anderson said, but the demand and cost of producing chickens, such as higher feed and fuel costs, have increased.
“It’s just the product people like,” he said, saying the demand is “sort of outstripping” the supply. “In some of the ways, the pandemic has changed how we eat out in some parts of the country, and really everywhere, you know, wings are one of those convenient things that held up very well because it’s great for takeout.”
That is something local chain Wings ‘N More saw, according to Sierra Henderson, manager of the University Drive location.
During the pandemic the restaurant moved to only curbside orders, allowing them to remain open. Even with the restaurant being open inside, Henderson said, the to-go orders have remained high.
“Our to-go has always been busy, but it hasn’t been busy like it is now,” Henderson said. “Ever since curbside became a huge thing during the pandemic, it’s just blown up. It’s crazy how busy our to-go is now than what it was before.”
With an expected increase in to-go orders for Super Bowl Sunday, restaurant staff members look at trends from previous years and from Texas A&M football game days and stock up with what they expect to need.
“We know what we are capable of making, so we kind of do timeslots, so only that certain amount of wings for that minute, just so we can get everybody their food the correct way and the quickest and safest way,” Henderson said.
With more people starting to purchase chicken wings and other chicken products from grocery stores to make at home, Martha A. Barrera, public affairs manager for H-E-B, said stores have a stock of frozen and marinated chicken wings, thighs and breasts.
She said they also have Super Bowl meal alternatives if people get to a store and do not find what they are looking for.
Anderson encouraged people to have flexibility when preparing their Super Bowl meals.
He said the popularity of chicken wings has led the industry to be creative in how they market chicken, including the introduction of boneless chicken wings, the battle for the best chicken sandwich, and, most recently, chicken thighs that are cheaper than wings.
Instead of just looking at the price of products, Anderson said, he also looks at the relative price, comparing the price per pound of chicken to the price per pound of pork and beef. That comparison, according to data from the USDA through December 2021, showed chicken lower than the other two.
Anderson said the average retail price of chicken per pound was $2.22, compared to $4.74 per pound of pork and $7.35 per pound of all cuts of beef.
“That would’ve been December of ’21. If we went back a couple years, that difference between them was much narrower,” he said. “Even though chicken has gotten more expensive, the other meats have gotten even more expensive.”
The market ripples back and forth, he said, as production and demand changes the relative price of the meats and therefore consumer habits.
“Whether we’re talking wings or our other meats, I think it’s hard to argue that prices aren’t going to stay higher than we would have been used to,” he said. “But I think on the chicken side, I expect to see as production expands in response to these high prices, I think we may see some declining prices, but still at a really high level. That’s sort of what I expect because our costs to produce and deliver these products are higher than they used to be.”
Anderson said he expects chicken production to increase throughout the year, and said consumers could begin seeing the results of that increase around the July through September timeframe.
“My projections would have another 500 million pounds of chicken production, which is just under two pounds per person more,” he said. “When we start looking at that, those are some fairly large year over year increases in production. That’s when I think we would really start to expect to see some growth or a lot more production and start to see some lower prices.”