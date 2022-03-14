Texas A&M adds names of 15 Aggies to World War I memorial

Texas A&M University has added the names of 15 Aggies who died in World War I to a commemorative site at Simpson Drill Field after recent research efforts by the Brazos County World War I Centennial Committee.

The commemorative site has existed since 1920 and now includes all known Aggies who died during World War I.

The new additions to the site are: Charles L. Beaty, Robert R. Brown, John W. Butts, Herbert R. Florence, John W. Fuchs, Edmund J. Griffin, John B. Laden, Stephen A. Norwood, Joseph Z. Sawyer, Joseph L. Smith, Ira W. South, George W. Splawn Jr., Alvin M. Stovall, James L. Vance and Charles M. Whitfield.

Nine additional trees were planted around Simpson Drill Field along Lamar Street to honor the newfound fallen Aggies. Plaques were added near existing trees and several existing plaques were updated.

“These additional trees and markers are a testament to our fellow Aggies who gave the last full measure of devotion to our country during World War I,” said Brig. Gen. Joe E. Ramirez, A&M’s vice president for student affairs, in a release. “We are grateful for their service and honor their service today with these memorial trees and plaques. We also appreciate those who gave us this opportunity to complete a project that began more than 100 years ago.”

Two Aggies led the discovery of these missing names: John Blair, a members of A&M’s class of 1983 and an archivist for the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, and his colleague, Pam Marshall, a members of A&M’s class of 1980. According to a release, Blair and Marshall approached A&M officials last year with their research findings and petitioned for an update to the memorial.

“As a former Marine, as a father, and as an Aggie, if my son had to die for our country, I would want it to be accurate,” Blair said. “I would want everyone to remember who he was and where he died.”