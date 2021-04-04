Texas A&M, A&M-Kingsville students to take part in Moderna vaccine study

Students at Texas A&M University and Texas A&M University-Kingsville will be part of a nationwide study aiming to determine whether young adults who have received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine can still spread the virus to others.
The COVID-19 Prevention Network, headquartered at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, announced March 26 the launch of the Prevent COVID U study, which involves students from colleges and universities across the country. Researchers from the Texas A&M University Health Science Center are involved in data collection for the study.
“University students were selected for the study because of high-density housing, zeal to socialize more and less fear of severe disease. These factors are associated with the high burden of SARS-CoV-2 infection on university campuses,” George Udeani, professor at Texas A&M’s College of Pharmacy, said in a university press release.
In total, 12,000 students from 21 universities will participate in the study, and the ages of the participants range from 18 to 26, according to a Tuesday article from the Denver Post.
“This is an incredible opportunity for students of Texas A&M to be part of something big,” Rebecca Fischer, a professor at Texas A&M’s School of Public Health, said in a press release. “The scientific evidence we build will help answer some of the most important questions the world has at this moment about how vaccines work to prevent infections in a real-world scenario. Through this study, we can start answering these questions in the next few months.”
Fifty percent of the participants will be randomly selected and vaccinated as soon as they enroll in the study, and the other half will receive the vaccine four months later.
Additional individuals identified by the participants as “close contacts” will be invited to join the study. Close contacts who agree to participate will be asked to answer weekly questionnaires, provide two blood samples and take daily nose swabs for two weeks.
To join this study, students must agree to not get any COVID-19 licensed or emergency use authorized vaccine until the study staff tells them to. Participants will be required to undergo a screening process, sign a consent form and complete a questionnaire that will determine eligibility. Students could receive up to $1,000 for participating in the study.
“What we hope to learn is important scientifically, as we constantly seek to learn more about this coronavirus and how it spreads,” Fischer added. “It will ultimately help guide our understanding of how vaccines can allow us to safely interact with others in a way that feels more normal, including on our campuses.”
Other universities involved in the study include the University of Colorado Boulder, the University of Florida at Gainesville and the University of Kentucky.
Students enrolled at Texas A&M University and Texas A&M University-Kingsville who are interested in participating in the study can learn more at PreventCovidU.org.