Texas A&M, A&M-Kingsville students to take part in Moderna vaccine study

Fifty percent of the participants will be randomly selected and vaccinated as soon as they enroll in the study, and the other half will receive the vaccine four months later.

Additional individuals identified by the participants as “close contacts” will be invited to join the study. Close contacts who agree to participate will be asked to answer weekly questionnaires, provide two blood samples and take daily nose swabs for two weeks.

To join this study, students must agree to not get any COVID-19 licensed or emergency use authorized vaccine until the study staff tells them to. Participants will be required to undergo a screening process, sign a consent form and complete a questionnaire that will determine eligibility. Students could receive up to $1,000 for participating in the study.

“What we hope to learn is important scientifically, as we constantly seek to learn more about this coronavirus and how it spreads,” Fischer added. “It will ultimately help guide our understanding of how vaccines can allow us to safely interact with others in a way that feels more normal, including on our campuses.”

Other universities involved in the study include the University of Colorado Boulder, the University of Florida at Gainesville and the University of Kentucky.

Students enrolled at Texas A&M University and Texas A&M University-Kingsville who are interested in participating in the study can learn more at PreventCovidU.org.