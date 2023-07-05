Beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, TxDOT contractors will begin milling and paving construction which will result in nightly lane closures on Texas 6, according to the Bryan District of the Texas Department of Transportation.

The construction also will close the entrance ramp to Texas 6 from F.M. 2818 during the period of construction.

According to TxDOT, this construction is part of a $6 million project awarded to Cornerstone Paving and Construction LLC that will add a through lane on Texas 6 along with lane widening in Grimes and Milam counties.

The work on Texas 6 is expected to be completed by Tuesday.