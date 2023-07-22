The planned Texas 6 expansion project in Bryan-College Station recently received an added boost of more than $200 million in state funding, and the B-CS Metropolitan Planning Organization is seeking resident feedback on the now-$473 million project.

Dan Rudge, executive director of the MPO, announced the updates to the Unified Transportation Program that recognized new funding for the project that runs from Texas 21 to William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station.

“The Texas Department of Transportation [recently] put out a draft of the Unified Transportation Program,” Rudge said Friday. “In that draft, the Texas Transportation Commission has placed an additional $203.2 million on the State Highway 6 project. So it took it from a total funding amount of $270 million to $473.5 million. They did that because when we originally did the project back in 2020, we estimated it would be $270 million and when they redid the estimate this spring, it came back at the $473.5 mark.”

Rudge said the commission and the MPO are receiving public comments and want to make sure it’s how residents want to spend that extra funding.

Improvements include widening lanes from four to six, adding auxiliary lanes and collector-distributor lanes for safer and more efficient merging, improving interchanges and bridges and adding shared-use paths for bicycle and pedestrian use. These projects include a diverging diamond along Texas 6 (Earl Rudder Freeway) and the underpass at F.M. 60 on University Drive; widening University Drive and Texas 6 from four to six lanes; and changing the exit for northbound traffic in College Station exiting at Texas, from the left side to the right side of the freeway.

The anticipated funding increase are for three projects, including the Texas 6 expansion project, which adds $203.2 million. The others are for F.M. 1179 between F.M. 158/Boonville Road to Easterling Drive, with an additional $6.1 million in funding; and F.M. 2154 from William D. Fitch to Greens Prairie Road, which is expected to receive an additional $2.2 million in funding, Rudge said.

“The UTP is a 10-year document, so [this] is [the Texas Department of Transportation] saying: ‘This is what we are going to spend money on over the next 10 years in Brazos County, as well as all of the other places in the state,’” Rudge said. “When it is in the first five years, any large increase like that means that we have to amend both our Metropolitan Transportation Plan and our Transportation Improvement Program to show the new estimate and the new funding levels.

“The reason for that is when the Federal Highway Administration reviews the State Highway Transportation Program, the first thing they are going to do is look to make sure that the Bryan-College Station MPO’s Transportation Improvement Program and its Metropolitan Transportation Plan all match with the State Transportation Improvement Program and the Unified Transportation Program.

“And if they all don’t match they’ll say: ‘You can’t send that project to contract until all of them match.’ And there are only so many times a year when they open the computer to allow us to make amendments to the Transportation Improvement Program, the Metropolitan Transportation Plan and the State Transportation Improvement Program.”

Rudge said for those reasons, they are making changes to the MTP and the TIP because they want all of the documents to match in order to not delay contracting for construction on the Texas 6 project.

“We were really — I won’t say the word ‘surprised’ because we knew that TxDOT Bryan District was going to go really out of their way to leverage what local funds we had put on the project — but to have it actually show up and to be completely fully funded was a little surprising,” Rudge said. “But we certainly welcome all of the extra money because based on the estimate, we definitely [needed] it.”

Once the full project is under contract, Rudge said it would take about four years to complete.

To provide comments on the project, visit bcsmpo.org.

For more information about the Texas 6 expansion project, visit txdot.gov/projects/hearings-meetings/bryan/archive/120219.html; or email Rudge at drudge@bcsmpo.org.