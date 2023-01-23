Texas 6 closures in Bryan scheduled for Wednesday night

Work on Texas 6 in Bryan beginning Wednesday at 7 p.m. will cause overnight closures on all southbound lanes on Texas 6 from F.M. 2818 to Texas Avenue, as well as the entrance ramp from F.M. 2818 onto southbound Texas 6, according to Department of Transportation officials.

There will also be an inside lane closure for northbound Texas 6 in the area of the Texas Avenue crossover, DPS officials said. All Texas 6 lanes will reopen at 6 a.m. Thursday

A detour plan has been put in place due to the road work. Traffic traveling southbound on Texas 6 will detour onto F.M. 2818 and head south to Texas 21 East, where they will be able to return to Texas 6 south.

The work includes removing overhead signs on Texas 6’s southbound lanes at the exit for Texas Avenue in Bryan and other features. It is part of a $6 million multi-site project.