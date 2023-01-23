 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Texas 6 closures in Bryan scheduled for Wednesday night

  • 0

Work on Texas 6 in Bryan beginning Wednesday at 7 p.m. will cause overnight closures on all southbound lanes on Texas 6 from F.M. 2818 to Texas Avenue, as well as the entrance ramp from F.M. 2818 onto southbound Texas 6, according to Department of Transportation officials.

There will also be an inside lane closure for northbound Texas 6 in the area of the Texas Avenue crossover, DPS officials said. All Texas 6 lanes will reopen at 6 a.m. Thursday

A detour plan has been put in place due to the road work. Traffic traveling southbound on Texas 6 will detour onto F.M. 2818 and head south to Texas 21 East, where they will be able to return to Texas 6 south.

The work includes removing overhead signs on Texas 6’s southbound lanes at the exit for Texas Avenue in Bryan and other features. It is part of a $6 million multi-site project.

People are also reading…

Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas in November.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert