Texas 4000 participants travel through Bryan-College Station

Texas 4000 has a three-pillar mission, she said, based around the hope, knowledge and charity.

Hope comes in the form of visiting each community, including new ones this year along the Smoky Mountains route. The knowledge aspect comes from a 15-minute program the team presents in each community they stop in along the way. Then, the charity aspect comes from the money raised each year and donated to cancer research organizations and agencies that provide support services to cancer patients and their families.

During the program presented to Bryan and College Station residents at Church of the Nazarene on Monday, Liu said, she was in seventh grade the last time she saw her grandmother healthy. As a freshmen in college, she visited her grandmother again in China when she was already in hospice care.

The woman who had a “great, big booming laugh” was swaddled in blankets and frail, she said.

During the ride, the cyclists encourage people to get cancer screenings, adopt healthy lifestyle changes and advocate for people in “food deserts” who do not have easy access to healthcare and fresh produce.

Each day’s ride of 90 to 100 miles sounds intimidating, Liu said, and it is not easy, but that is part of the ride.