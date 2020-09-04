 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas 105 in Grimes County closed because of major accident
0 comments
breaking

Texas 105 in Grimes County closed because of major accident

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

A stretch of Texas 105 in Grimes County was closed Friday afternoon because of an auto accident.

Traffic on Texas 105 between F.M. 362 and F.M. 1774 was being detoured.

Eastbound traffic was being detoured to Texas 90 to F.M. 1774 back to Texas 105.  Westbound traffic was being detoured to F.M. 2445 to F.M. 1775 to Texas 90 back to Texas 105.

Traffic should be back to normal by 7 p.m., Texas Department of Transportation officials said in a press release.

Details about the crash were not immediately available.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert