Tax-free weekend starts Friday and runs through Sunday for Texans purchasing for all things back to school without paying sales tax.

Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Glenn Hegar “encourages all taxpayers to support Texas businesses while saving money on tax-free purchases of most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks, sold for less than $100,” according to the comptroller website.

Qualifying items can be purchased tax free from a Texas store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in Texas. In most cases, shoppers do not need to give the seller an exemption certificate to buy qualifying items tax free, the website states. The sales tax exemption applies only to qualifying items bought during the sales tax holiday. Items bought before or after the sales tax holiday do not qualify for exemption, and there is no tax refund available.

Among the exempt items from Texas stores, both online and in person, include: clothing, shoes, backpacks, binders, book bags, calculators, blackboard chalk, compasses, composition books, pencils, pens, protractors, rulers and scissors.

Items that will not be exempt from sales tax include: purses, jewelry, wallets, watches, athletic bags, duffle bags, computer bags, laptops, textbooks, cleats and football pads.

During the sales tax holiday, residents can buy qualifying items tax free if the final payment on an item is already on layaway or if the item is placed on layaway, according to the comptroller website.

For more information, visit comptroller.texas.gov/taxes.