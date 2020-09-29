Ten Lyle Lovett songs in honor of National Coffee Day

Today is National Coffee Day, and chances are good singer-songwriter and Texas A&M graduate Lyle Lovett has enjoyed a cup or two. There are many references to it in the Grammy winner's songs, and a coffee cup sits next to him on the cover of his 1994 I Love Everybody album.
In a 2013 Eagle interview, he told us "the key to good coffee is good water," and also mentioned his favorite coffee source: Anderson's Coffee Company in Austin.
The coffee scenes in Lovett's songs are often just a little detail, but they help to paint a picture. Lovett said coffee also provides a little inspiration.
"I guess, maybe it's a way to get started," he said, "a way to get started writing when you're looking at the blank page. Or if you're holding your guitar and you don't have an idea in your head, you look down into your coffee cup."
In honor of National Coffee Day, here are 10 Lovett tracks — originals and covers — that mention it.
1. Nobody Knows Me: "I like cream in my coffee / And I like to sleep late on Sunday / And nobody knows me like my baby."
2. The Road to Ensenada: "I dream a dream of home / Where there's coffee on the table / And kindness in your hand."
3. I've Been to Memphis: "The sun comes up in a coffee cup / Waitress, please, I've had enough."
4. In My Own Mind: "I get up in the morning / I drink a cup of coffee / I look out of the window / And try to get it started."
5. Texas Trilogy/Daybreak (by Steven Fromholz): "The Sleepy Hill drug store, the café, they're open / The coffee is bubbling hot / And all the folks that ain't working gonna sit there till sundown / And talk about what they ain't got."
6. Sonja: "Well, she looked so pretty as she poured my coffee / But she had her eye on my friend at the bar."
7. Nothing But a Good Ride: "He's pulling out for Reno / He hopes a tire don't blow / Up near Albuquerque / He'll fuel and get some coffee."
8. No Big Deal: "It's Sunday morning, the coffee's on / That gray cat's still yawning / Because Saturday is gone."
9. Memphis Midnight/Memphis Morning (by Eric Taylor): "Now Memphis ain't bad in the morning / Good coffee, hell, it's just hard to find / But let me suggest that you never leave Memphis / With anything on your mind."
10. Just the Morning: "It's just the morning / The coffee's almost done / You can smell it crawling in here from the kitchen."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.