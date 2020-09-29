Ten Lyle Lovett songs in honor of National Coffee Day

Today is National Coffee Day, and chances are good singer-songwriter and Texas A&M graduate Lyle Lovett has enjoyed a cup or two. There are many references to it in the Grammy winner's songs, and a coffee cup sits next to him on the cover of his 1994 I Love Everybody album.

In a 2013 Eagle interview, he told us "the key to good coffee is good water," and also mentioned his favorite coffee source: Anderson's Coffee Company in Austin.

The coffee scenes in Lovett's songs are often just a little detail, but they help to paint a picture. Lovett said coffee also provides a little inspiration.

"I guess, maybe it's a way to get started," he said, "a way to get started writing when you're looking at the blank page. Or if you're holding your guitar and you don't have an idea in your head, you look down into your coffee cup."

In honor of National Coffee Day, here are 10 Lovett tracks — originals and covers — that mention it.