TEEX Spring Fire School opens Monday

The Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service Emergency Services Training Institute will host its 33rd Annual Spring Fire School from Monday through Saturday at the Brayton Fire Training Field in College Station.

More than 250 students and 30 guest instructors are expected at this year’s school.

The Spring Fire School allows municipal and industrial emergency responders to train during the same week in each of the major emergency response areas of firefighting, hazardous materials and rescue.

“It’s a specialized week of training where we have customers from rural volunteer fire department to large metro departments to industrial facilities such as chemical plants and refineries coming together for a common goal; to become more proficient in their jobs as an emergency responder,” said Gordon Lohmeyer, division director of TEEX-ESTI in a release.