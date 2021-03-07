 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TEEX Spring Fire School opens Monday
0 comments

TEEX Spring Fire School opens Monday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service Emergency Services Training Institute will host its 33rd Annual Spring Fire School from Monday through Saturday at the Brayton Fire Training Field in College Station.

More than 250 students and 30 guest instructors are expected at this year’s school.

The Spring Fire School allows municipal and industrial emergency responders to train during the same week in each of the major emergency response areas of firefighting, hazardous materials and rescue.

“It’s a specialized week of training where we have customers from rural volunteer fire department to large metro departments to industrial facilities such as chemical plants and refineries coming together for a common goal; to become more proficient in their jobs as an emergency responder,” said Gordon Lohmeyer, division director of TEEX-ESTI in a release.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate passes Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert