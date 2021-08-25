TEEX named one of 15 recipients of national defense award

David Blackorby, state chair of the Texas branch of ESGR, said one of the most important aspects of the award is that it must be initiated by employees. TEEX did not receive just one nomination, but three from employees who have benefitted from the agency’s support.

One of the nominators was Lt. Col. Andrew Wenzel, who serves as an infantry officer with the Texas Army National Guard and is a TEEX program director. “We’re part-time service people, and clearly sometimes they call us up and that’s disruptive for the employer, so the employers’ support for that in saying, ‘Hey, we’ll manage; do what you need to do. We got your back,’ that’s really powerful,” he said.

Wenzel said he and his fellow nominators all know people who do not have the same amount of support from their employers and sometimes have to make the decision to leave their uniform service.

Capt. Stephen Bjune, part of the air medical evacuation team in the Air Force Reserve and a training manager with Texas A&M Task Force 1, said they do not have to worry about if they will have a job when they return from a deployment or if their family will have help and support if needed.