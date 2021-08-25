TEEX named one of 15 recipients of national defense award

The Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service was named one of 15 recipients of the U.S. Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award.
The award was presented to TEEX Monday morning by the Texas chapter of the Department of Defense’s Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. For the last 25 years, the award has recognized employers who go beyond the legal requirement to support their employees who serve in U.S. military guard or reserve units.
David Coatney, agency director for TEEX, called it an honor, but said the employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve units and their families deserve the recognition.
“Anytime you’re selected for an award that recognizes your ability to support your employees, regardless of the award, that’s the honor, but then to add to that it being employees who also serve their country through either the Guard or Reserve, now you’re looking at even a higher honor because these are people who basically are asked sometimes to drop everything in their lives to go take care of business, anywhere around the world,” he said.
Out of 3,800 applicants from throughout the country and more than 200 from Texas, TEEX was selected as one of the 15 to receive the 2021 award and one of two chosen from Texas. The other Texas employer was Phillips 66. This year’s recipients were chosen from Wisconsin, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Arkansas, Arizona, Minnesota, New Jersey and South Dakota.
David Blackorby, state chair of the Texas branch of ESGR, said one of the most important aspects of the award is that it must be initiated by employees. TEEX did not receive just one nomination, but three from employees who have benefitted from the agency’s support.
One of the nominators was Lt. Col. Andrew Wenzel, who serves as an infantry officer with the Texas Army National Guard and is a TEEX program director. “We’re part-time service people, and clearly sometimes they call us up and that’s disruptive for the employer, so the employers’ support for that in saying, ‘Hey, we’ll manage; do what you need to do. We got your back,’ that’s really powerful,” he said.
Wenzel said he and his fellow nominators all know people who do not have the same amount of support from their employers and sometimes have to make the decision to leave their uniform service.
Capt. Stephen Bjune, part of the air medical evacuation team in the Air Force Reserve and a training manager with Texas A&M Task Force 1, said they do not have to worry about if they will have a job when they return from a deployment or if their family will have help and support if needed.
“To know that I have that kind of support for my family and for my career is gigantic because when I have to go, I have to focus on that mission,” he said. “When we’re moving people into bad places, we have to know that here isn’t going to be a distraction and isn’t a concern or a stress we have to worry about.”
Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Mills, part of a tactical psychological operations company in the Army Reserve and senior technology specialist at the TEEX Testing and Innovation Center, said that support is seen in the reaction their supervisors have when told they have to leave, no matter how much or little notice they have.
Instead of asking how they will cover for them while they are gone, he said, their first question is how they can help their family.
Coatney, who served in the Army, the Air Force Reserve and as a fire chief, said many of the people who work at TEEX understand the meaning of sacrifice. He does not see TEEX as just a team, but it is a family of people who take care of each other, saying TEEX has had the support structure that was recognized Monday in place long before a law required it.
“My philosophy as a fire chief and as the agency director of TEEX is if I take care of my people, they’ll go out and take care of the public, they’ll take care of the citizens or they’ll take care of our clients,” he said.
Coatney said he wants other employers who are not as supportive to understand the training, such as leadership and critical decision making, their employees get through reserve service can be useful and applied to their day-to-day jobs.
In addition to supporting their employees, Blackorby said the recognized employers also support national defense, noting 40% of the military is made up of members of Reserve or Guard members who serve alongside active duty service members.