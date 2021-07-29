TEEX Municipal Fire School returns, hosts annual demo night

Guests at the annual Public Firefighting Demonstration Night watched Wednesday as instructors at the 92nd annual Municipal Fire Training School attacked staged fires throughout the TEEX Brayton Fire Training Field.
For the last week, firefighters from throughout the state have learned and honed skills needed to fight fires in their home communities, and even more attended last week’s Industrial Fire School. In total, more than 1,400 firefighting students and 500 guest instructors and subject matter experts traveled to take part in the schools, both of which were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chris Angerer, executive associate division director of the TEEX Emergency Services Training Institute, said many rural fire departments across the state rely on volunteer firefighters who would not otherwise have access to the training they receive at the two fire schools. Those new firefighters come in at “ground zero,” he said, so the experience gives them a knowledge base to build upon.
“That allows them to get a firefighter that they can put on a firetruck to run in those rural communities a lot quicker and at a lower possible cost,” he said.
TEEX — the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service — reported about 89% of the firefighters attending the annual Municipal Fire School, representing 242 departments, are doing so with House Bill 2604 grants. The grants are provided by the Texas A&M Forest Service and cover tuition, meals and lodging for firefighters attending the school from rural departments.
Angerer, who has 35 years of experience in the fire service, said he loves the school and the opportunities it provides and understands the importance of the training held throughout the 297 acre campus.
“I started my career in 1986 and just like a lot of these folks here where I showed up, I was like, ‘I don’t know what I’m really getting myself into, but I think I want to do this,’” he said. “The fact that you can get the training and then the confidence that goes through that training [helps you] know that when you handle these emergencies that you have the tools that you need to be able to bring safety back to your community to protect the people, the infrastructure.
“We’re trying to give these folks the baseline, the knowledge that they need to protect themselves and others, because it’s too easy if you don’t have the training or the knowledge base to get out here and try some of these things to get yourself hurt.”
Jay Petty, retired battalion chief for The Colony Fire Department, said even if the firefighters who attend the school never see the exact scenarios they saw during the school, they will understand the teamwork and strategy needed to safely attack a fire.
Christina and Joshua Trevino brought their family to the public demonstration night for the second year, calling it an amazing thing to experience.
Joshua Trevino said he enjoys seeing the instructors showcase the different scenarios and how they approach each one and that it helps inspire children to follow their dreams.
Angerer said he hopes the demonstration night helps children who dream of becoming a firefighter to remain excited about that passion and become their communities’ future first responders.
“If we don’t do that, we will be extinct, and we can’t allow that to happen,” Angerer said.
Christina Trevino said she sees it as an educational event also that helps the public understand what it takes to be a firefighter.
“I’m guilty as well. I see TV shows with firefighters, and you think it’s easy to just spray some water on it, but no,” Christina Trevino said. “There’s so much more that goes into it. It definitely gives you a different perspective and shows how much work goes into it.”
Petty said one of the most important things about attacking a fire is teamwork, something highlighted many times throughout the demonstration night.
“It’s not about the glamor and the glory of it. To me, it’s about how firefighters are about teamwork,” he said.
Petty first attended the school as a new firefighter in 1979 and since becoming an instructor has seen his students become instructors also. Fire service education has always been his passion, he said, and one of the most gratifying parts is seeing his students develop.
“That’s my outlook is just being able to see people progress in the fire service and how they go about it, knowing that you had a part in that,” he said.
Christopher Brown, who has been with the Everman Fire Department for one year, said the school has given him many tools and strategies to help him as a firefighter. The fire service is Brown’s second foray into public service. He is in his 12th year as a police officer in Dallas County.
“My whole life I always wanted to protect and serve. I have a deep, strong passion for it,” Brown said, adding that he plans to use much of what he learned at the fire training school when he returns to his community.
“If you’re not safe and if you’re not OK ... if you’re not physically or mentally prepared, then you’re doing a disservice to the person you’re going to make contact with to help or rescue that day. If they’re panicked, frantic, distraught, the whole nine, you can’t be the same way along with them.”