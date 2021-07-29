TEEX Municipal Fire School returns, hosts annual demo night

Angerer, who has 35 years of experience in the fire service, said he loves the school and the opportunities it provides and understands the importance of the training held throughout the 297 acre campus.

“I started my career in 1986 and just like a lot of these folks here where I showed up, I was like, ‘I don’t know what I’m really getting myself into, but I think I want to do this,’” he said. “The fact that you can get the training and then the confidence that goes through that training [helps you] know that when you handle these emergencies that you have the tools that you need to be able to bring safety back to your community to protect the people, the infrastructure.

“We’re trying to give these folks the baseline, the knowledge that they need to protect themselves and others, because it’s too easy if you don’t have the training or the knowledge base to get out here and try some of these things to get yourself hurt.”

Jay Petty, retired battalion chief for The Colony Fire Department, said even if the firefighters who attend the school never see the exact scenarios they saw during the school, they will understand the teamwork and strategy needed to safely attack a fire.