TEEX cancels annual Public Firefighting Demonstration Night due to lightning

The Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service announced Wednesday through social media that its annual Public Burn Night had been canceled due to “ongoing lightning” in the area.

The annual event, which is also called the Public Firefighting Demonstration Night, is held during the TEEX Municipal Fire School at the TEEX Brayton Fire Training Field. This is the 93rd year for the fire school designed to train municipal and volunteer firefighters. A separate Industrial Fire School took place earlier in July.

This year’s free event was scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, but guests who had arrived when gates opened at 6:30 were ushered out of the area around 7 due to lightning in the area, according to reports.

The same storms that prompted the cancellation also brought some rain showers to the drought-stricken Brazos Valley region.

During the public demonstration night, TEEX instructors explain and demonstrate the techniques used to fight different types of fires using full-scale live-fire training props, according to the TEEX website.

This year’s fire school welcomed nearly 1,000 students and 300 guest instructors.

The social media post includes thanks to those who planned to attend the event and hopes to see them in 2023.