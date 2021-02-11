Teenager taken from North Zulch located; mother charged with kidnapping

According to the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley, Sherri Lewing has been taken into custody on a kidnapping warrant. Emerald Green, 16, was located safely in Panola County.

Officials said Lewing forced her way into a home on Post Oak Lane on Monday afternoon and took her two daughters and a granddaughter after they had been placed there by state officials. Lewing lost legal custody of the children after a court in Panola County found they were in danger, according to a press release from the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley. Authorities previously located Lewing’s 14-year-old daughter and 11-day-old granddaughter in Nacogdoches.