Teen reported missing from Washington County
Teen reported missing from Washington County

Authorities searching for missing teen

Authorities said 14-year-old Yaneth Yaquelin Reyes Caceres was last seen east of Brenham on Sept. 16

Law enforcement officials are asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Brenham last month.

Authorities said Yaneth Yaquelin Reyes Caceres may have left the area with an unrelated man and could be anywhere in the country.

She was last seen on Sept. 16 in the 3000 block of U.S. 290 east of Brenham, officials said.

She is Hispanic, 5 feet tall and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 979-277-7373 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

