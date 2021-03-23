Team from CS Fire Department helps administer vaccine doses at Central Church

A team from the College Station Fire Department administered approximately 200 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Central Church on Monday as part of an effort to use leftover doses from the Brazos County vaccine hub.

College Station Fire Chief Richard Mann said the collaboration with Central Church was designed to reach child care workers, faith educators and others. Mann said Monday’s clinic was a one-day event, but the larger project is ongoing.

“Our vaccine strike team is an extension of the Brazos Center hub,” Mann said. “Chief [Jim] Stewart got the fire departments together and said ‘We need y’all to help out and take the vaccine beyond the hub. The concept is to take the doses left over from people who didn’t show up to their appointments at the hub, and those doses can be used by the strike team the following week to take to different targeted groups.”

“One of the next target groups that I would like to focus on is the underserved population,” Mann said. He said he is hopeful that the county receives more doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which has proven popular in some places because people don’t have to schedule a second dose. “I think that’s going to be a really good option for us, and I would love to take our team and set up in some areas in town.”