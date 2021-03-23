Team from College Station Fire Department helps administer vaccine doses at Central Church

A team from the College Station Fire Department administered approximately 200 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Central Church on Monday as part of an effort to use leftover doses from the Brazos County vaccine hub.
College Station Fire Chief Richard Mann said the collaboration with Central Church was designed to reach child care workers, faith educators and others. Mann said Monday’s clinic was a one-day event, but the larger project is ongoing.
“Our vaccine strike team is an extension of the Brazos Center hub,” Mann said. “Chief [Jim] Stewart got the fire departments together and said ‘We need y’all to help out and take the vaccine beyond the hub. The concept is to take the doses left over from people who didn’t show up to their appointments at the hub, and those doses can be used by the strike team the following week to take to different targeted groups.”
“One of the next target groups that I would like to focus on is the underserved population,” Mann said. He said he is hopeful that the county receives more doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which has proven popular in some places because people don’t have to schedule a second dose. “I think that’s going to be a really good option for us, and I would love to take our team and set up in some areas in town.”
Phillip Bethancourt, senior pastor at Central Church, said his parishioners and other people of faith have engaged in lots of dialogue about the vaccines, and he was glad to host the vaccine clinic Monday.
“The way our church sees things is that we want to be a blessing to our community,” Bethancourt said. “If hosting a vaccine drive allows our church and others in the community to do more to be a blessing in our community, that’s a win for everybody.”
Bethancourt described the overall feeling in his church, one year into the pandemic, as a mingled sense of exhaustion and hope brought about by the vaccines.
“What we have realized is that if churches aren’t talking about the vaccine, we’re the only place not talking about it. Everybody is discussing it with family and friends all the time. We want to give them the tools to understand it from God’s point of view so people can make a decision consistent with their faith and practice,” he said.
Lisa Perrott, a Texas A&M professor and member of Central Church who works in the children’s ministry, received her first Moderna dose Monday afternoon. She praised the organization and friendliness of the clinic by the fire department team. Perrott said she is glad, personally and professionally, to have gotten the vaccine.
“I’m thankful for this opportunity that was provided here — it was very convenient,” Perrott said. “Having had COVID-19 in November, as well as other members of my family, it’s nice to know that after we’ve passed our time period of natural immunity, that I have this safeguard.”
Marlee Jones also got vaccinated at the clinic Monday. She said she felt fortunate to get the vaccine, and she noted that it was professional connections who let her know about the vaccine opportunity.
“I feel lucky to be able to get the vaccine and to have that network of colleagues, since there are so many people in Brazos County who didn’t hear about this opportunity — but I feel a little bit better knowing that every vaccine has an impact on the community no matter who is getting it,” Jones said.
“I am glad to have the weight off my shoulders of the unknown and the fear of potentially contracting it, or even worse, spreading it to somebody else. Obviously the vaccine doesn’t necessarily fully protect us from that, but I feel a little bit more assured and confident that I can live my life a bit less stressed and worried,” Jones said. “I’m glad that hopefully after April 21st, I can hug my grandparents and travel home and be with family without feeling nervous or hesitant about what could happen.”